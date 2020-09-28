Pia Mia Pulls Her String Bikini Bottoms Down Outdoors & Fans Are Dissapointed

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update fans with a steamy new pic of herself. The Guamanian singer and actress is very confident in her body and is no stranger to posing in skimpy outfits. However, it seems her fans have been left a little disappointed with her most recent upload.

The “We Should Be Together” songstress stunned in a white string bikini top with thin straps. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching bottoms while completing her look with black cowboy boots that featured a white pattern all over. Pia accessorized herself with numerous gold necklaces and rocked long acrylic nails. She styled her long straight blond hair in two side ponytails for the occasion.

In the image, Pia posed in front of a large gate outdoors in a garden location. She stood on the grass with her legs parted while she pulled her bikini bottoms down from both sides. Pia tugged the item of clothing off her waist but didn’t reveal too much. She tilted her head up and kept her eyes closed for the steamy pic.

For her caption, Pia told fans to talk to her through a content subscription service, adding the devil emoji.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 84,000 likes and over 775 comments, proving to have made an impact on her 6 million followers.

The comments section appeared to be very attentive to those being disappointed in Pia selling her body rather than focusing on her many talents.

“Seriously, I always thought of you as a CLASSY person/artist & especially being Chamorro myself I really respected you. This is so tacky & beyond you. Your IMAGE is everything. Makes me sad what ppl think they have to do to survive in this world,” one user wrote.

“Girl can you please stop hanging out with Bella Thorne and make music instead,” another person shared.

“There’s something to be said about being classy. It’s unfortunate this is the route your taking, especially as someone who represents Guam and many young girls who look up to you. Is this what you need to do to sell records? If so, it’s very disappointing to see,” remarked a third account.

Sharing photographs of her outfits is nothing new for Pia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a velvet yellow crop top paired with high-waisted light blue denim shorts that had frayed hems at the bottom. Pia sported her locks in two space buns but left the front down to frame out her face.