‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars React To Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Baby Boy News: ‘#1 Guy In This Group’

The Bravo star's son will settle the '#1 Guy' debate once and for all.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have announced they are expecting a baby boy – and he will come into the Vanderump Rules group with a title.

The reality TV couple shared photos and videos from their gender reveal after finding out they will welcome a son next April. In one post shared to his Instagram page, an elated Jax held up a hilarious gift he received for their child.

In a photo taken in front of the pool in his yard, Jax held a tiny black onesie that said “I’m the #1 Guy in This Group” on it in white letters.

The phrase is well known to Vanderpump Rules fans after Jax and longtime friend Tom Sandoval butted heads over who was the lead guy in their group last season. Now it appears that Baby Cauchi will take over the title.

In comments to Jax’s post, fans reacted to the revelation that he will be a boy dad instead of a girl dad as he had previously predicted.

When one commenter noted that the dad-to-be was wrong, Jax replied, “Way off.”

In addition, Jax and Brittany’s co-stars also reacted to the news and to the photo of the best onesie ever.

“Congrats my guy!” wrote former Vanderpump Rules star Max Boyens.

“So amazing, a boy man! Congrats,” wrote James Kennedy.

“Ur face said it all, Jaxy,” added Lala Kent, to which Jax replied, “I am soo happy, shoe shopping.”

“Start stocking up on mini chunky sweaters ASAP!” chimed in former Summer House star Stephen McGee.

The confetti-popper-filled party was attended by fellow expectant couples Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, and Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, who are both expecting daughters early next year. In addition, longtime friends Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz were in attendance.

In comments to photos on Brittany’s social media page, seen here, the expectant parents received even more congratulatory messages

“A little boyfriendddddd!!!!!!!!!!!! Ahhhhhh!!!!!” wrote Stassi Schroeder.

“A hockey-playing heartbreaker on the way,” added Lala.

Kristen Doute also shared an Instagram pic from the reveal party. In the caption, she told Jax he “did something right” when he snagged Brittany and God threw him a bone.

And Randall Emmett posted an Instagram video of the stunned couple finding out their baby’s gender after months of thinking they were having a girl. In the video, the filmmaker could be heard yelling “I told you!” after the “blue” news was revealed and Brittany admitted she was “so shocked.”

Randall also said Jax and Brittany will be “amazing parents.”