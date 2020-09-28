Abby Dowse Displays Ample Cleavage & Sizzling Curves In See-Through Corset Lingerie

Aussie smokeshow Abby Dowse kicked off the week with a tantalizing Instagram post that provided the perfect pick-me-up for her early rising fans. The smoldering blonde flashed her insane curves in sexy, see-through, corset lingerie, giving her audience an eyeful of her cleavage and busty assets as she sprawled face-up in bed.

Abby’s chest was closest to the camera, ensuring an ample view of her shapely bosom. Her legs extended in the background of the shot, which cut off at the thigh. Abby raised one knee, giving fans a peek at her heel as she gracefully arched her bare foot. Her toned figure stretched diagonally across the frame, allowing her trim midriff and slender hips to be admired. Her face was cropped out of the picture, which only showed her voluptuous lips. The result was a seductive snap that kept the focus on her hourglass shape, which the form-fitting lingerie beautifully emphasized.

The model opted for a sheer two-piece set from luxury lingerie brand, Honey Birdette, which Abby credited with a double tag in her post. The outfit was adorned with a chic floral print in a bold fuchsia color — a broken lace design that added sophistication to the racy number, while also providing coverage for her buxom physique. The lacy details were particularly denser along the upper half of the small, underwire cups, censoring Abby’s nipples. They were more loosely dispersed across the bodice and minuscule bottoms, exposing her midsection along with some serious underboob.

The corset further accentuated her lithe silhouette with a pair of busks going along the front, which sported the same vibrant color. A matching trim decorated both pieces, calling even more attention to the gauzy, skin-flashing fabric. The top extended just above her bellybutton, continuing with a set of garter belts that draped down her lower body. Meanwhile, the low-waist, high-cut bottoms dipped below her navel, baring her tummy in addition to showing off her hips and thighs.

The vivid tone of her apparel flattered Abby’s deep tan, lending a chocolate hue to her dark bronze. The model made her caption all about her flawless suntanned look, leading plenty of followers to comment on the topic.

“Yoooooo [screaming-face emoji] This color against your tan is incredible,” gushed one person, leaving a honey-pot emoji that seemed evocative of her honeyed suntan. “Lips looking so amazing too,” they added.

“Beautiful outfit Abby on [a] gorgeously bronzed body,” read another message, trailed by a sunshine emoji.

Abby added a few accessories to finish off the hot look, rocking a dainty bracelet and a layered pendant necklace that drew the eye to her abundant cleavage. The bombshell posed with one hand on her shoulder, showing off her white manicure. Her other arm stretched out of the frame, suggesting the photo was a selfie. A white bedsheet made made for the perfect backdrop for the pic, giving prominence to her eye-popping attire and sizzling curves.

The steamy upload immediately caught the eyes of her fans, reeling in more than 15,300 likes in the first two hours of posting. Her supporters also left 315 messages, filling the comments section with positive appraisals of her smoking-hot appearance, as well as the way in which her body was framed in the photo.

“Seriously impossible to overstate how on fire you’ve been recently,” remarked one Instagrammer, adding a flame and drooling face. “Always incredible babe.”

“Sensational perfection in every way,” wrote another smitten fan, followed by a string of flames and hearts. “Hi from London UK!”