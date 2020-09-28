Nikki Bella Shares Adorable Family Photo With She & Fiancé Artem Kissing Baby Mateo

Nikki Bella shared an amazingly sweet family photo on Sunday, showcasing her loving fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, and their newborn, Matteo, born August 1 of this year.

The Instagram post, shared with Nikki’s 9.5 million users, was a collage with four different photos, all of similar shape displayed in four identically-shaped boxes with thin white lines around the edges. The couple and their sweet baby were laying on what looked like a bed sheet, giving fans an intimate look at their new life together. Nikki and Artem both wore casual, black tops while baby Matteo wore an adorable white onesie, with moon and stars imagery designed on the front.

In the first shot, Nikki kissed her child’s cheek and lovingly touched her fiancé’s beard. For the second image, the 36-year-old remained kissing Matteo as his charming face looked straight at the camera and his dad smiled as his side. In the third image in the collage, the whole family peeked at the camera and smiled, as Nikki flaunted her gorgeous engagement ring. The final photo captured the couple looking lovingly at their almost-two-month-old, as Nikki smiled and Artem made a slight kissing face at Matteo’s cheek. The newborn also grabbed his mommy’s hair, tenderly settled between his parents.

Nikki gushed that life “[didn’t] get any better than this” in the caption, leaving a red heart emoji at the end to signal her gratitude for her new family.

Fans went absolutely wild for the couple’s loving shot, with over 220,000 likes and 1,700 comments garnered for the post within hours. Followers also shared their emotions for the collage through various emoji, from heart eyes to plain hearts to crying eyes.

“Omg how precious!!!! [S]uch a sweet little crew of cuties. Fam bam goals,” a fan gushed.

“He’s his daddy’s twin,” wrote a follower, commenting on the baby’s resemblance to father Artem.

“OMG HIS LITTLE FACE,” Jersey Shore star Snooki Polizzi commented on her pal’s post.

“I love this so much,” Snooki’s co-star and BFF, Jenni Farley (aka JWoww) also wrote.

This isn’t the first time Nikki posted an intimate shot of her boy. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the WWE star uploaded a close-up, bath time image of Matteo back at the beginning of September. She and sister Brie Bella also gave fans a tender moment with a PeopleMagazine photo shoot after their sons were born, also detailing the process that went into their births.