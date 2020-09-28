Eva Longoria, 45, Shows Off Sculpted Legs In Tiny Gray Shorts While ‘Lounging At Home’

Eva Longoria is holding on to summer, per her latest Instagram share. The actress took to her account on Sunday to show off her warm-weather style for one of the last times of the year in a gorgeous new photo that has her fans talking.

The 45-year-old was captured “lounging at home” in the September 27 addition to her feed. She sat on the back edge of a round chair made of blue velvet while resting one foot on a golden yellow ottoman and wearing a huge smile across her face.

Despite being inside, Eva sported a pair of aviator sunglasses over her brown eyes. The shades had large, polarized lenses that offered a glimpse of the scene outside through their reflections, revealing what seemed to be a warm and sunny day. The Desperate Housewives star was dressed perfectly for the weather in a chic, seasonal transition outfit that perfectly suited her petite frame.

Eva looked flawless as she enjoyed a low-key Sunday in a crisp blue blouse by designer Melissa Odabash. She wore the piece in a casual fashion, leaving its top two buttons undone to create a small v-neckline, and rolled its sleeves up to her elbow to offer a glimpse at her toned arms. The top was tucked into a pair of gray chino shorts to clung tightly to her lower half, accentuating her trim waist and curvy hips. The bottoms just barely grazed to her upper thighs, leaving her sculpted legs well on display for her fans to admire.

The mother-of-one completed her ensemble with a pair of blue espadrille slides, noting with a tag on the photo that they were purchased from the Polish footwear retailer Eobuwie. She also rocked a set of dainty silver hoop earrings and had her nails painted a bold, hot pink color that gave her look a bold, contrasting pop of color.

Eva’s 8 million-plus followers were delighted by the stunning snap, awarding it over 57,000 likes after 10 hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the star with compliments.

“They are some fine looking legs lady,” one person wrote.

“There’s not a colour that looks bad on you, always chic, praised another fan.

“Beautiful summer look,” a third follower remarked.

“Babe alert!” declared a fourth admirer.

Eva’s style always seems to be a hit with her online audience. The celeb thrilled them again with another recent snap in which she rocked a bright yellow dress while posing with her 2-year-old son Santiago. The upload fared extremely well, earning over 175,000 likes and 907 comments to date.