Rachel Zoe Absolutely Dazzles In Metallic Kaftan Gown For Paris Fashion Week

Rachel Zoe seriously slayed in a new Instagram post shared Sunday, stunning her 3.3 million fans with a hot new look.

In the shot, Rachel stood confident and cool, with her shoulders square to the front and a bit of a slouch in her posture. She sported a metallic-printed, one-sleeved kaftan gown, covering her left shoulder and stylishly draped over her petit frame. The dress, which was tagged to be a Peter Dundas design, possessed a navy blue, silver, and dark red pattern. The frock was also peppered with golden yellow colors throughout, with a yellow tassel hanging over her left shoulder, falling long in front of her body and creating an overall regal aesthetic.

The former reality star also sported her signature multiple accessories, with a a gold necklace, gold drop earrings, and shiny gold sunglasses, typical of Rachel. She also wore her sun-kissed locks relaxed and wavy, alluringly framing her face.

Rachel also tagged the Ritz Paris in the upload, noting that she was wearing a “favorite dress” and was standing on her “favorite steps” in the city of lights (presumably for Paris Fashion Week). The fancy hotel was definitely on display in Rachel’s post, and seemed to play perfectly with her look. On her right and moving behind her up the stairs was a large, elegant mural, with images of flowers and other greenery and a fountain in the back. On the stairs — which were lined with white woodwork — was red carpet with various colors and designs.

Fans went wild for the stylist’s glammed up look, with numerous users leaving heart eyes and fire emoji, heating up the comments section. Over 5,000 people liked the post while 70 users shared their comments, as many shared how they not only loved her style, her overall beauty in the shot.

“How gorgeous,” commented a fan.

“Stunning Rachel,” wrote another follower, raving about her look.

“Looks like a Sari, beautiful!” a person posted, noting the particular design of the piece.

“Iconic,” one admirer simply posted, noting their appreciation for the style.

Fashion fiends are definitely showing off their greatest looks for fashion weeks that are happening all over the world. As The Inquisitr previously reported, style star Olivia Palermo was recently caught by a street photographer in Milan, showing off an elegant MAX&Co. look. For the outfit, she wore a sky blue skirt and light trench jacket over, with a see-through fabric that also revealed a few coral-colored stripes going down the front.