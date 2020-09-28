‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For A Week Ahead: Gloria Returns As Chloe Gives Birth

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 5 tease that Chloe finally has her and Kevin’s baby boy, and grandma Gloria comes for a visit. Nate pushes things with Elena too far, and Sharon recovers from her cancer surgery. Finally, Victor and Nikki face drama over Adam.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) wait for a special delivery in the form of their baby boy, according to SheKnows Soaps. Gloria (Judith Chapman) even returns to Genoa City for the birth of her latest grandchild.

The pregnancy went reasonably smoothly for Chloe, and there is no indication that she will experience anything too problematic for the baby’s birth. It’s possible that Gloria’s arrival might be the only difficulty the Fishers experience after welcoming their child into their family.

Nate (Sean Dominic) plays with fire when it comes to Elena (Brytni Sarpy). In his attempt to be Elena’s rock as she continues to worry about Devon (Bryton James) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) bonding over Hilary, the lines between their friendship blur.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Nate and Elena have an obvious connection, but they are just friends and coworkers. However, she’s dating Devon and is committed to him while Nate is dating Amanda and seems happy. However, as so often happens, they rely on each other more than their significant others, and it causes some problems. They might be able to stop things before they cross a line, though.

As so often happens, Adam (Mark Grossman) comes between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Not too long ago, Nikki admitted that no matter how hard she tried, she just didn’t love Victor’s son Adam. She also hates how Victor has continuously attempted to cover up things for his youngest son, and she sees that often Victor chooses Adam over their children together — Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). Then, there is the fact that Adam harmed Victor’s health not too long ago by doubling his medication, and that doesn’t sit well with Nikki either. It looks like Nikki might try to put her foot down, and Victor will not appreciate it.

Sharon (Sharon Case) recuperates from surgery. Her family and closest confidants rallied around her as she continued to fight breast cancer. Although she wasn’t happy about it, Sharon’s early treatments did not leave her free from the disease. The surgery was invasive, and now it is time for her to heal and recover. Plus, Sharon will want to know if it was a success and what her next treatments should be.