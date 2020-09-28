Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Semi-Sheer Lace Teddy & Fishnet Thigh-Highs

Aylen Alvarez steamed up her Instagram page on Sunday with a hot new share that has her fans talking. The model sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her bodacious figure in skimpy lingerie that left little to the imagination.

Aylen sat on her bed for the steamy photoshoot, which was covered in crisp white linens. She struck a sexy pose, resting one hand flat on top of the mattress behind her while placing the other on top of her long, dark tresses and leaning her torso slightly to the side. Her head was positioned in profile to the camera so the lighting would illuminate her striking facial features as she closed her eyes in an alluring and sensual manner.

The 33-year-old likely sent temperatures soaring as she worked the camera in a revealing ensemble from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her bombshell curves. She sported a form-fitting black teddy with cap sleeves and a flirty ruffle detail along its square neckline that teased a glimpse of her voluptuous cleavage. It was made of a semi-sheer lace material that exposed an ample amount of underboob, though its thick, flattering seams fell perfectly over her chest to ensure that the snap would not violate any of Instagram’s nudity guidelines.

The one-piece proceeded to cinch in at Aylen’s trim waist thanks to a series of hook-and-eye closures that spanned the entire length of the garment. It also boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased the model’s curvy hips. Fans were treated to a glimpse at her toned midsection as well underneath the see-through fabric.

Aylen completed her racy look with a pair of fishnet thigh-high stockings with lace trim that wrapped tightly around her sculpted thighs. She also sported a watch around one wrist and a pair of gorgeous diamond earrings to give the ensemble a bit of bling.

Fans seemed thrilled by the skin-baring snap, awarding it more than 27,000 likes within six hours of going live. It has also racked up dozens of comments and compliments for the social media star’s jaw-dropping display.

“So sexy and beautiful babe,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” praised another fan.

“You’re an absolute goddess,” a third follower remarked.

“Perfect woman, wonderful,” added a fourth admirer.

Aylen is no stranger to showing off her incredible figure on Instagram. She often thrills her 3.7 million followers by rocking lingerie as well as scanty swimwear and revealing tops in her posts.

A recent share from the beauty over the summer saw her flaunting her ample assets in a cleavage-baring crop top and matching booty shorts. That look proved to be another hit, earning over 60,000 likes to date.