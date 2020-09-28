‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Nate & Elena Handle A Shocking Medical Crisis

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 28 through October 2 tease several dramatic storylines in Genoa City. Sharon tries to protect Faith, and she disagrees with Rey. Summer and Kyle face more disapproval about their relationship in the form of Jack. Amanda learns more about her twin from several people in town, and Billy makes an unchangeable decision that leaves him and Lily dealing with significant consequences.

Jack (Peter Bergman) is skeptical about Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer’s (Hunter King) relationship, according to SheKnows Soaps. He worries that perhaps they are headed for another breakup, especially with Lola (Sasha Calle) in the mix. After all, her and Kyle’s divorce isn’t final. Later, Kyle makes amends with Lola, which may or may not be a good thing for his engagement with Summer.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) helps Amanda (Mishael Morgan) connect the dots about Hilary. Phyllis was close friends with Amanda’s late twin, so she opens up and tells her everything she knows about Hilary. Amanda is grateful to learn more about the sister she never met even if some of what Phyllis says is shocking.

Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) turn up the heat with a romantic picnic in the park. Although Devon is doing his best to let Elena know that she is is present and future, she can’t help but worry about Devon’s past, especially since Amanda looks just like his late wife.

Victor (Eric Braeden) questions Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) loyalty, and she proves that she’s as ruthless as her father. Victoria is loyal to the company, but perhaps she’s not entirely as devoted to her father. Vicky blames Victor for always going out of his way to protect Adam no matter who else he hurts. She feels that her father has consistently chosen his younger son over his other children, and now she’s lashing out.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) is no fan of his brother, either, so he conspires against Adam. With so many people working to bring him down, Adam has an uphill battle at clearing his name, especially since he’s guilty.

In an attempt to help Adam, Victor pushes Billy (Jason Thompson) too far. Billy makes a rash decision and publishes Alyssa’s (María DiDomenico) article without waiting for the iron-clad proof to back it up. Billy and Lily (Christel Khalil) deal with the fallout of a scandal.

Amid the craziness, Lily learns the truth about Amanda. Lily is the one who’s distracted driving led to Hilary’s death, and now she has to come to terms with that and with Hilary’s twin. Perhaps they will be able to move forward and put the past behind them.

After the damaging article implicates Victor, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) does damage control. She tried to exert her influence and stop the whole thing before it became public, but she failed. Now Nikki will try to ensure that her family remains unsullied by the dirt.

Sharon (Sharon Case) protects Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) ahead of her breast cancer surgery. Later, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon share a difference of opinion despite their recent discussion of forgiveness and having plenty of patience.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) discuss their future. Last week, he claimed he was ready to settle down, which left Abby stunned. It looks like this couple may start to make more permanent plans for what they want their relationship to look like.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) pushes Jack (Peter Bergman) in the right direction. Lately, the Abbott siblings have tried to figure out what Dina (Marla Adams) wanted to tell them, and Ashely helps her brother decide what comes next.

Finally, a medical crisis hits too close to home for Nate (Sean Dominic) and Elena. They’re rattled to the core by what they see in their clinic, and it could change everything.