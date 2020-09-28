Rita Ora Sips Champagne & Flaunts Lacy Black Bra Under Oversized Button Down Shirt

Rita Ora absolutely slayed on Sunday in a new Instagram post, sipping some bubbly and giving fans a titillating peek of her lacy black bra.

In the series of three photos, the “Poison” singer sported an oversized, pink-and-white-striped button down shirt with a doe symbol over the left side of the chest, plus her racy lingerie underneath. The pop star wore minimal jewelry, with a few stud earrings lining her ears. Her blond hair was pulled up and styled tightly, with 1940s-style victory rolls, and a deep part with rolls in the front and on the left side.

She seemed to be standing in the hallway of a home or apartment, with a modern-style painting behind her, a white canvas with a navy blue painted stripe.

For the first image in the photo set, Rita looked at the camera straight on, teasing followers by lightly playing with the buttons on her blouse. In the second upload, Rita stood in the same exact spot, but this time unbuttoning the front, revealing her lacy black lingerie top.

For the final shot, Rita shook out her hairstyle, letting her loose curls flow all around her face. She sat on what seemed to be a kitchen counter, with her right hand lightly touching her chest and her left hand holding a small, plastic cup. To her side sat an opened bottle of champagne and a slew of bobby pins on the counter, seemingly from her updo. Rita noted the “before and after” aspects of the shots, also joking if anyone needed a hair pin.

The post garnered a significant amount of support from followers, who gave the share over 34,000 likes and more than 280 comments, mostly raving about how “gorgeous” the pop star looked in the series. People also flooded the comments section with numerous fire and heart emoji, sharing their appreciation for the post.

“You’re killing the game,” raved a user.

“So gorgeous I can’t ahhh,” exclaimed another fan.

“Love you before and after!!!!” another person wrote, giving a nod to Rita’s caption.

“Amazing as always,” commented a follower.

Rita is not one to shy away from a seductive shot, recently showcasing some serious cleavage with an almost-see-through black mesh bodysuit. As The Inquisitr reported, the “Poison” singer’s bodysuit had ultra-thin straps and a lighter-colored stripe down the front. She also pulled her hair up into a messy top knot, with alluringly tousled pieces dangling around her face.