Tahlia Skaines Looks ‘Tropical’ And Stunning In A Tie-Dye Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun On A Boat

Tahlia Skaines is keeping the vacation pics coming. The model recently returned home from a relaxing week in Whitsundays, Australia and took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share another set of photos from the trip with her 546,000 followers, much to their delight.

Tahlia included two sizzling snaps in the September 27 upload, both of which captured her relaxing on the deck of a large boat. She posed on her side in the first image of the set, propping herself up on one arm while angling her body toward the camera and gazing off into the distance with a sultry stare.

In the second shot, Tahlia sat on her booty with her lean legs stretched out in front of her and slightly bent at the knees. She stuck her tongue out at the camera in a flirty manner and curled her lips into a huge smile, clearly happy to be living a “tropical” version of herself as she soaked up some sun.

Of course, a day out on the water called for the perfect swimwear and Tahlia’s certainly did not disappoint. The Aussie hottie slipped into a trendy pink-and-white tie-dye bikini from White Fox Swim that popped against her deep, allover tan. The two-piece included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, while its wide neckline flashed an eyeful of cleavage to the camera. Its cups were scrunched in the middle of her chest thanks to a drawstring that was knotted in a dainty bow, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

The blond bombshell also sported a pair of skimpy bottoms that showed even more skin. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off her curvy hips and toned thighs, as well as a glimpse at her sculpted derriere. It had a thick, curved waistband that sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. Fans were also treated to a peek at her flat midsection and abs.

Tahlia completed her look with a thick chain bracelet and a pair of dangling earrings that spelled out the word “love.” She also had a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses perched on top of her blond locks, which were gathered in a high ponytail that blew messily in the breeze behind her.

The double-pic update proved to be a huge hit with the beauty’s followers, many of whom flocked to the comments section to shower Tahlia with praise.

“So pretty,” one person wrote.

“Very gorgeous and beautiful,” gushed another fan.

“Wow what a babe!!!” a third follower remarked.

“Unreal,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed more than 7,000 likes within five hours of going live.