Rita Ora Shows Off Her ‘Jewels’ In Dazzling Photo Series, Echoing Old Hollywood Glamour

Rita Ora looked fiercely chic in a new Instagram photo series shared with her 16 million followers on Sunday, slaying in beautiful pieces of sparkling jewels.

In the series of four shots, the “Anywhere” singer rocked what seemed to be a strapless white top, aptly displaying her alluring décolletage. She also stunned with two different earrings, with one diamond cuff hugging the upper part of her ear and a rectangular-shaped piece that dangled from her lobe. The 29-year-old also styled her blond tresses sleekly and tightly pulled back into a mid-level chignon, with a deep part on the left side and two pieces dangling on each side from the bun.

In the first shot, Rita gave a striking look at the camera with her face slightly turned to the left. In the mirror in the background, her large back tattoo was visible. The second image gave fans a similar close-up, as she stared off to the side and didn’t sport earrings for that snap. In the third upload, Rita was facing the mirror and putting on her earrings, putting her multicolored nails and multiple gold rings in view.

The final photo was somewhat of a departure from all the other shots, as the pop star declined on what seemed to be the interior of a bus or private jet. She wore a Western-style, knit cardigan over a white button-down blouse and high-waisted blue jeans. She accessorized the look with black sunglasses, a black mask per COVID-19 guidelines, and wore her phone around her neck in a rainbow-colored necklace, her phone’s case a red color with “RITA” written in yellow.

The Instagram post garnered a lot of appreciation from fans, with over 180,000 likes and 289 comments. Numerous followers showed their love for Rita’s jewels while others simply commented on her stunning beauty.

“What gives you the right to be so pretty,” one follower joked.

“You are absolutely stunning,” an admirer stated, adding a heart eyes emoji to their comment.

“The most beautiful woman,” gushed a fan.

“Low key the baddest woman on earth,” raved another person, adding a fire symbol to signal their obsession.

