Lisa Rinna Shares Photos Of Daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin & Delilah Belle Rocking Revealing Thong Bodysuits

Lisa's fans thought that her model daughters looked amazing posing together.

Lisa Rinna isn’t shy about showing off her incredible figure on social media, and her two stunning daughters have seemingly inherited her ability to feel comfortable rocking skimpy outfits.

On Sunday, Lisa, 57, played the role of proud mama by sharing two photos of her daughters modeling bodysuits from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS label. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gushed that her girls looked “so fab” in the pieces.

Just like their mother, both of the women have plenty of modeling experience, and they showed off their impressive skills as they posed together. Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19, rocked a light purple bodysuit with short sleeves and a crew neck. The garment was crafted out of soft, stretchy fabric that fit her svelte figure like a glove. The piece had a thong back that left little of her pert posterior to the imagination. However, most of her derriere was hidden from view because she was posing in profile.

The bodysuit’s leg opening were cut high and wide, which exposed faint tan lines on Amelia’s lower hips. Her sister had similar marks on her body. Delilah Belle Hamlin, 22, rocked a dark green bodysuit that featured the same design. The sisters both wore their brunette pulled up in ponytails. Delilah sported the only accessory visible, a pair of sporty sunglasses.

In the first photo, the sisters pressed their chests together and embraced, placing one hand on the back of the other’s head. They arched their backs and turned their heads to face the camera. Both siblings nailed their sultry facial expressions.

In the second image, Amelia posed behind Delilah with her chest against her back. She placed her hand on her sister’s waist.

Lisa’s fans let her know that they were also impressed with her girls’ modeling pics by liking her post more than 12,000 times over a span of two hours. They also took to the comments section to praise her genetically blessed offspring.

“Hot tamales! Gorgeous ladies right there,” read one message.

“Next level of fierce,” wrote another admirer, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Wow, they are just stunning,” said a third fan.

“The hottest! Your daughters are such an inspiration just like you,” a fourth commenter remarked.

An affinity for SKIMS apparel seems to run in Lisa’s family. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lisa has showed her love for the line of shapewear and loungewear by appearing in a faux infomercial with Kris Jenner. In the funny promotional video, she ripped off her dress to reveal that she was wearing a nude SKIMS bra and matching underwear.