Mandy Rose Rocks Daisy Dukes Posing On A Sedan & Wonders Why Her ‘Car Keeps Overheating’

WWE star Mandy Rose thrilled her Instagram followers with a photo of herself draped over a car in a sexy outfit, and she wondered by her vehicle keeps overheating.

In the shot, Mandy rested her curvaceous backside against the hood of a luxurious black sedan. The grill had silver accents, and the car sat in front of a gray background.

Mandy looked rocker sexy in a black cropped short sleeve t-shirt that featured a pair of guitars, red roses, and text across the chest. The top showcased the wrestler’s killer abs and flat tummy.

She paired the shirt with light-wash Daisy Dukes that featured strategic rips and fringe. Mandy’s sun-kissed legs looked terrific, and her pose accentuated the muscles in her toned thighs and calves.

Black high heeled booties with red bottoms completed the effortlessly casual look. Mandy accessorized with oversized sunglasses and a watch. Her white manicured fingernails looked great against the dark vehicle.

Mandy wore her shorter platinum blond hair straight, and it fell over both shoulders from a trendy center part. The model held her full pink lips slightly open with a bit of her white teeth showing.

The model left a flirty caption and indicated that her outfit came from Fashion Nova and that she is a brand partner. Mandy’s Instagram followers showed her a lot of love on the photograph with nearly 76,500 hitting the “like” button, and almost 825 also took the time to leave a comment with many choosing the flame emoji to express their thoughts.

“Have you checked the radiator?, actually I think that ain’t it, it’s definitely something else,” joked one fan who added a laughing crying emoji.

“You make everything overheat cause you are so beautiful, Mandy,” a second follower declared, adding several red hearts, heart-eyes, and flames.

“Maybe it is because of all of that hotness standing in front of it!” enthused a third devotee who included several roses, which is a nod to the wrester’s moniker.

“If I had to guess, I would say it’s the same reason why my glasses just fogged up. You are on fire, Mandy,” a fourth Instagram user wrote, leaving glasses to complete the comment.

Mandy regularly treats her followers and keeps them engaged with sexy photos of herself modeling, working out, and enjoying life. The Inquisitr previously reported that she rocked mom jeans, a pink cropped tee, and wedge sandals while standing in front of a full-length mirror.