Jasmine Sanders Shows Off Toned Midriff In Casually Beautiful Instagram Series

Jasmine Sanders shared a stunningly cool photo series to her Instagram feed on Sunday, giving fans a cool, casual shoot that remained utterly sexy.

The Sports Illustrated cover star is often known for her tantalizing snaps or colorful shares, but for this photo set, she was stripped down in a black crop and skin-tight jeans. The top ran up high around her neck and cut off at her shoulders, showing off her toned arms and baring her sleek midsection. The jeans were a dark blue color and hugged tightly around her hips.

Jasmine pulled her honey blond, curly locks slicked back into a low chignon and also wore only two gold rings and two small gold hoops to accessorize the look. She also displayed her minimal, black tattoos, on her left inner arm and wrist.

For the first in the series of four images, Jasmine shared a close-up of herself staring seductively over her right shoulder, with a closed-mouth, sultry shot. The second upload showed the 29-year-old standing and displaying her full figure, with her arms up over her head and her left hand grabbing the knuckle of her right. In the third photo, another close-up shot gave Jasmine’s four million followers the treat of her striking green eyes, staring directly at the camera. The fourth in the set featured Jasmine head-on, as she sat on the ground and crossed her right leg over her left, casually crossing her arms on top of her knees.

The series quickly gained a ton of appreciation from fans after its posting, with over 17,600 likes and 120 comments. Many commenters raved about the “beautiful” star, leaving numerous crown and heart eyes emoji to show their appreciation. Other people were dazzled by the simplicity of the shots, noting Jasmine’s “natural beauty” in the shots.

“Effortlessly beautiful,” one user stated.

“Bella… BELLA,” exclaimed a fan.

“How are you even real just wow,” another follower wrote, enthused about Jasmine’s look.

“Bella Golden Barbie!!!” an admirer commented, shouting out the model’s Instagram handle.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jasmine is no stranger to showing off her incredible abs. In that post, Jasmine wore a two piece outfit that adequately displayed her midriff, posing with her hip cocked and her golden curls wavy and flowing. The print on the pieces was red, green, and mustard yellow florals and foliage, with the long-sleeved top tying up under her décolletage. She also sported a pink, snakeskin string bikini top underneath.