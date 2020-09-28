NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Could Be Traded To Hawks For Clint Capela, John Collins, De’Andre Hunter & Pick

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is currently one of the fastest rising superstars in the league. In just his second season of playing in the NBA where he averaged 29.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN, Young has already earned his first All-Star recognition. Unfortunately, despite his explosive performance almost every night, the Hawks remain as one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

In order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title next year, the Hawks obviously need to add more star power around Young this fall. One of the dream trade targets for the Hawks in the 2020 offseason is All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Nate Ackert of Fansided’s Dunking With Wolves, Atlanta may consider sending a package that includes Clint Capela, John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, and the No. 6 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft to Minnesota in exchange for Towns.

If the deal becomes a reality, Ackert believes that it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“For the Wolves, this would be a solid haul for the centerpiece of their franchise. Though his fit in Ryan Saunders’ 3-point-heavy system, Capela would undoubtedly be a defensive upgrade from Towns. John Collins would be a great fit for the Wolves offensively, showing the ability to spread the floor at the 4. Hunter is another nice young asset the Wolves could acquire along with the Hawks pick in this year’s draft. He was the No. 4 pick in the 2019 draft and has plenty of upside remaining.”

Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

Trading three core players and a lottery pick would undeniably be a tough decision for the Hawks, but it would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Towns’ caliber. Towns would be an incredible acquisition for the Hawks. His arrival in Atlanta would tremendously boost their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them an All-Star caliber big man who could knock down shots from beyond the arc, rebound and facilitate the ball, and protect the rim.

This season, he averaged 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 blocks while hitting 50.8 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from the three-point range, per ESPN. Pairing Towns with Young wouldn’t make them the Hawks an instant favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in the Finals, but if they grow together and build good chemistry, they would have a realistic chance of challenging powerhouse teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and the Philadelphia 76ers in a best-of-seven series.