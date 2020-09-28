‘Big Brother 22’ Week 8 Spoilers: The Committee Members Start Planning Their Turn On Each Other

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 22.

Big Brother All-Stars is approaching its last month with only nine players left in the game. Now that the numbers are dwindling down, its time for the larger alliance to start crumbling. This past week tensions have heightened behind the scenes within The Committee alliance, and duos within it are starting to plan their takedowns of one another. The group is becoming weary of each other and many of its members want to take the first shot, and not be the next houseguest sent packing.

According to Big Brother Daily on Twitter, there is one plan currently between Tyler Crispen and Christmas Abbott where they decided to put up Dani Briones and Nicole Franzel in the next nomination ceremony should one of them win the next Head of Household (HOH).

There is some tension building up between the group over how to vote this Thursday as well. David Alexander and Kevin Campbell remain on the block after Cody won the Power of Veto (POV), but they can’t seem to unanimously decide on who to send home. Kevin has always been Cody’s target, and most of The Committee members want to honor the wishes of the HOH.

Dani does not feel this way at all, and she wants to send David home due to the fact that he went for the $10,000 prize in the POV. She thinks this means he feels safe in the game, and he shouldn’t. Dani said she won’t vote against the house, but instead will get all of them to flip their votes, sending David out the door.

Cody has caught wind of this plan and isn’t having it. What especially bothered him is that Dani told Christmas and Memphis Garrett that it didn’t matter what Cody wanted this week because he doesn’t get a vote.

Things are really going to come to a head this Thursday for The Committee who will have no choice but to turn on one another. The night will see an unprecedented triple eviction, and none of them see it coming. Once David or Kevin is sent packing, only eight players will remain, meaning only seven will be eligible for nomination. With The Committee having six members, by the time the third nomination comes around, backs will inevitably be stabbed.

The group is having trouble decided whether getting rid of the first evictions survivor in the next week is the best bet, or if a bigger move should be made. These last-minute decisions are going to be crucial and an HOH win by either David or Kevin (depending on who stays) would completely turn the game upside down.