Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Share Adorable Gender Reveal Posts On Instagram

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are doing things a little differently when it comes to their friend group. The elated couple just announced they are expecting a baby boy after their friends Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder revealed they were having girls.

The announcement from the couple came Sunday night on their Instagram pages. Brittany shared a group of photos of she and Jax looking delighted at blue confetti which filled the sky. The duo shot off two small confetti poppers revealing the gender to the shouts and cheers of friends and family that looked on. The couple looked absolutely overjoyed at the surprise as Brittany covered her mouth in shock and Jax looked to the sky with a huge smile. In one of the pictures, the sheer surprise came over Jax, who recently admitted he was sure they were going to have a girl.

The dad-to-be shared a short video clip of the gender reveal to his Instagram story, as did friend and co-star Lala who was in attendance. Also, there for the gender reveal was Stassi and her fiancé Beau Clark as well as Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Randall Emmett, and other friends. Stassi shared a video to her Instagram story as well, where she panned the camera past a zoom call which featured a group of onlookers who couldn’t make it to the special occasion.

In addition to the confetti poppers, the Jax and Brittany’s pool turned blue as the bubbling hot tub sent waves of the color through the water. The pool had sunflowers and daisies floating around which were eventually surrounded by hundreds of shreds of blue paper.

The pair first announced they were expecting their first child on September 21, where they sat on the steps in their Valley Village home and held up several photos of a sonogram. As of now, there is no word on a due date and if it is before or after Lala’s due date.

Co-stars who did not appear in any photos or videos included Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, and Scheana Marie. Lala recently called out Scheana on social media for a podcast episode the “Good as Gold” singer recorded, where she admitted Lala wasn’t there for her during her miscarriage. According to Us Weekly, Lala admitted in the post that they weren’t filming for the newest season of Vanderpump Rules yet, which confirms there were no cameras around today to capture the fun gender reveal party.