Gwyneth Paltrow, 48, Wows Fans By Posing Nude On Her Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow is ringing in her 48th year by posing in her birthday suit, and fans are wowed at her age-defying good looks.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of herself posing nude in a backyard filled with bright green foliage. The post was taken from a distance, showing the smiling and slightly shy-faced Paltrow standing to the side and lifting up one leg. Paltrow tilted her head to the site and crossed an arm in front of her chest, keeping herself covered just enough to conform to the site’s strict rules against overt shows of nudity.

The racy snap, which may be considered NSFW for many, can be seen here.

The snap earned some viral attention, racking up more than 600,000 likes and scores of supportive comments in just a matter of hours. Many of those leaving messages were wowed at her incredibly fit physique and good looks that made her appear decades younger than 48.

“If this was my body I’d spend the week naked,” one wrote.

“You are killing it tho,” another added.

Paltrow also got messages from a number of her famous friends, including Paris Hilton, Olivia Wilde, and Lea Michele.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The snap earned some attention beyond social media, with The Daily Mail writing a glowing article that praised Paltrow for the “stunning” photo and noted that she appeared to be making the most of her birthday. But the report added that not everyone was so thrilled to see the Shakespeare in Love actress in the buff. Her daughter, Apple Martin, left what appeared to be an embarrassed message saying “MOM.”

The actress works hard to look so good. As The Inquisitr reported, she has taken to Instagram in recent weeks to give fans a glimpse of the intensive workout she undergoes to stay so fit. Back in July, Paltrow shared a picture showing herself and her daughter standing together inside a home gym, both wearing formfitting workout gear and sweaty from their exercises.

This is not the first time that Paltrow has heated up social media by posing in the buff during her birthday month. Last year, Paltrow’s wellness company Goop took to Instagram to share a picture of a fully nude woman standing on a hillside and raising her hands toward the sky. The woman’s face could not be seen, but many believed it was the unmistakable figure of Paltrow herself, and the photo earned some viral interest along with some pushback among those who did not find it appropriate to share in the feed for the company.