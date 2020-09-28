Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Instagram Snaps Of Baby Evelyn & Fans Go Crazy Over How Much She Looks Like Austin

Joy-Anna Duggar is enjoying the warm Arkansas weather this fall with her daughter, 1-month-old Evelyn Mae Forsyth. They have been spending time outdoors, as seen in a series of Instagram photos that the Counting On star shared on Saturday with her 1 million followers. They were excited to see new pictures of the little one, but they were more amazed at how much she looks like her daddy, Austin Forsyth.

In two of the six photos that were posted, the mom of two sat on a porch with Evelyn on her lap as she snapped the pics. Joy-Anna wore a blue t-shirt, while her second-born sported pink pajamas. Both mother and daughter stared directly at the camera in the first snapshot. Joy-Anna had a contented smile on her face as she was seemingly bonding with her baby girl. The 22-year-old reality star had her long hair pulled back into a somewhat messy style. She also wore a pair of dark-rimmed glasses.

One of the pics featured Evelyn in an up close shot of her adorable little face. She had her tongue sticking out slightly and almost appeared to be grinning as well. Upon seeing the Instagram snaps, Duggar fans came to the conclusion that she looks exactly like Austin.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a baby girl who looks more like her Dad than your sweet princess,” one of her followers said.

“Your hubby’s lil twin,’ replied another follower.

“She is a carbon copy of Austin!!” expressed a third person.

“Wow, Evy’s more Austin than Austin,” a fourth fan joked.

Joy-Anna and her family of four had a visit with Austin’s parents, Terry and Roxanne Forsyth. His dad was captured holding his newborn granddaughter in his arms. He was smiling big, but the baby was crying.

In addition, there was a sweet video of Joy-Anna and Austin’s son, Gideon, 2, playing an educational game as his grandparents watched. They cheered the little boy on as he chose the object on the cards that Austin told him to identify. He seemed to enjoy all of the attention.

Joy-Anna had previously shard that Gideon became a little jealous when his sister was first brought home. He would even go so far as to try to push Evelyn off of his mother’s lap. The first few days were a little rough on the family, but she revealed that he was finally settling down a bit and getting used to sharing his mom and dad with a sibling.