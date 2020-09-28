‘New York Times’ Piece Debunks Many ‘Common Anti-Trump Conspiracy Theories,’ Report Says

A New York Times report released on Sunday released Donald Trump’s purported tax information from the last 20 years. Along with the claim that the president did not pay income taxes for 10 of the 15 years leading up to his presidency, Breitbart’s Joel B. Pollak argued that the piece also debunks many “common anti-Trump conspiracy theories.”

Notably, the report found no evidence supporting Trump’s purported links to Russia that were speculated to be hidden in the U.S. leader’s financial information. The only link to the Kremlin was the discovery that the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, which took place when the president was co-owner, generated Trump $2.3 million — the most during his stint with the organization.

Elsewhere, Pollak noted that the article did not find any evidence suggesting that Trump personally sent payments to his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. As of now, New York prosecutors are attempting to get their hands on the president’s financial information, and the Breitbart staffer claimed that this is likely due to purported payments involving Cohen and the U.S. leader’s alleged lovers.

“The materials obtained by The Times did not include any itemized payments to Mr. Cohen,” the piece said. “The amount, however, could have been improperly included in legal fees written off as a business expense.”

Pollak also noted that the report confirmed the Internal Revenue Service audit into Trump, which some Democrats and journalists have suggested is a flimsy excuse the head of state was using to prevent the release of his tax returns.

“Also hanging over him is a decade-long audit battle with the Internal Revenue Service over the legitimacy of a $72.9 million tax refund that he claimed, and received, after declaring huge losses. An adverse ruling could cost him more than $100 million,” the article said.

Although the editor acknowledged that the evidence — if true — is not “flattering,” he also suggested that it highlighted that Trump “sacrificed his personal fortune” when he won the White House.

As The Inquisitr reported, one of the central findings of The New York Times’ reporting is that Trump is facing a much more dire financial situation that he portrays. Although he often touts his wealth, the investigation found that he is also hundreds of millions of dollars in debt. According to the publication, Trump has used these losses to avoid paying taxes and only paid $750 in 2016 and 2017.

In response to the reporting, The Trump Organization lawyer Alan Garten claimed that the majority of facts presented in the piece are untrue.