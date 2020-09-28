Jana Duggar Grows Pineapples In Her New Greenhouse And Fans Are Impressed

Jana Duggar shows off just one of many skills.

Jana Duggar has amazed her fans once again with her gardening skills. The star of TLC’s Counting On uploaded a recent video on YouTube showing off a new project that she has taken on-growing her own pineapples. She also gave a quick glimpse into her functional greenhouse that is located in her family’s yard.

On Saturday, Jana shared with her 734,000 followers on Instagram that she had decided to see what she could with with some new plants. They were surprised when she announced that pineapples were among them. The Duggar daughter then directed them to the video where she proudly showed off two of them. Walking in her greenhouse with a pair of pruning shears in one hand and the camera in the other, she snipped the luscious fruit off and displayed them on a table. She admitted that they were quite small, but she seemed satisfied with the final product.

The 30-year-old reality star took them inside to give them a taste test. Standing in their large kitchen, Jana grabbed a knife and cut them up into bite-size pieces. She popped one into her mouth and let everyone know how sweet it was.

Toward the end of the clip, Jana gave some tips on how her fans could grow their own pineapples using the top portion that is usually cut off. She actually had several sitting in mason jars full of water with roots growing in them.

Her followers were impressed with her skills. They loved that she has her own YouTube channel so she can share her gardening and home decorating tips with them. Many said that they were going to give this a try as well.

“I love this! I’ve always wanted to do this. Thanks for posting the video,” a Duggar fan commented.

“Thank you for this tip… I want to try this.. Your plants are beautiful Jana,” another follower remarked.

Jana also gave just a little hint of what her green-filled nursery looked like. She appeared to have it just the way she wants it. There were rows of bigger plants on the floor with smaller pots located up on the shelves. In addition to the greenery that she had lined up, there is a big fan, a couple of chairs to sit on, and a table set up as well.

In a previous episode of Counting On, Jana was surprised when she came home to her very own greenhouse that her family had built just for her. As The Inquisitr had previously detailed, John David and Abbie Duggar had taken her out of town so that their family could work on it without her knowing about it. She loved the building and it looks like she is putting it to good use.