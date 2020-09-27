Aleska Genesis Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs And Underboob In A Red Bikini

Venezuelan model Aleska Genesis, who is well-known on social media for her stunning looks and awesome figure, took to her Instagram page on Sunday, September 27, and wowed her followers with a stunning pic.

In the snapshot, the 29-year-old model rocked a skimpy red bikini which perfectly accentuated her slender physique. The minuscule top consisted of thin straps, a plunging neckline, and very short length which flashed a glimpse of underboob.

Aleska teamed the top with matching bottoms. She pulled the straps of the tiny garment high on her hips to showcase her toned thighs and legs. The risqué ensemble also drew attention to her taut stomach and sculpted abs.

She wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulder. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face, almost covering her right eye.

The photoshoot took place indoors, in a nondescript room. Some lights could be seen on the ceiling of the room, while she stood next to a black railing. The hottie slightly tilted her body and placed one of her hands on the railing for support. She lifted her chin and turned her gazed away from the camera. She also left her lips parted to pull off a very seductive look.

Aleska added a caption in Spanish, and according to Google Translate, she expressed her wish to have two Sundays a week. She also asked her fans if they prefer going to the pool or the beach.

She informed her fans that her sexy swimsuit was from the online beachwear retailer, I.M Swimwear. That apart, she tagged her photographer Katty Cantalamessa as well as the founder of I.M Swimwear, Laura Monroy, for acknowledgement.

Within six hours, the post garnered more than 19,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Aleska’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 180 messages in which they praised her incredible figure and beautiful looks.

“Oh damn, you are looking spectacular,” one of her fans commented.

“Wowwwww, how can you be so pretty? I am speechless!” chimed in another user, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“Very pretty!!! It looks like you are not from this world!” a third admirer remarked.

“That’s pure perfection right there!! She stole my heart!” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Georgina Mazzeo, Kerly Ruiz, and Maria Teresa Iannuzzo.

This is not the first time that Aleska showed off her figure in a red bikini. As The Inquisitr previously reported, earlier this year, she shared another sultry photograph in which she rocked a deep-red, two-piece bathing suit.