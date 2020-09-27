Sophie Turner Shows Off Baby Bump In A Green Bikini In Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Throwback

The actress welcomed her first child with husband Joe Jonas in July.

Sophie Turner delighted her 15.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday with a rare new addition to her page. The Game Of Thrones star shared a never-before-seen snap from her pregnancy in which she was captured enjoying a beautiful day in a bikini.

The 24-year-old was snapped sitting outside on a wicker couch with plush cushions in the Polaroid-style image. It seemed to have been taken at several weeks into her pregnancy, as she sported a sizeable bump as she posed for the camera with both arms stretched out to the side and a huge smile across her face.

Sophie looked radiant as she soaked up the sun in an emerald green bikini. The two-piece included a triangle-style top with a deep, plunging neckline and thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. The matching bottoms of the set were nearly out of sight due to her pregnant belly, though its waistband just barely peeked out on the sides of her hips.

The British beauty completed her look with a gorgeous pendant necklace, and tied her blond locks into a messy bun on top of her head. She tagged her husband Joe Jonas’ secondary Instagram account on the photo, indicating that the musician was behind the lens.

Unsurprisingly, fans and friends went wild for the first official look at the pregnant actress, awarding the upload more than 1.5 million likes within just one hour of going live. Thousands — including celebs Hailee Steinfeld, Adam Lambert, and Tori Roloff — flocked to the comments section of the post as well to express their delight over the stunning snap.

“You were such a stunning preggo lady,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous mama,” praised another fan.

“OMG BYE I’M SOBBING,” a third follower remarked.

“Unreal in all kinds of ways,”‘ quipped a fourth admirer.

Others expressed some confusion as to when the image was taken, with some unsure as to whether or not Sophie had already given birth. Her pregnancy was kept largely quiet and private, especially due to the coronavirus pandemic, though a representative for the couple did confirm that she and Joe welcomed daughter Willa back in July.

Sunday also marks Sophie’s first time on Instagram since last month, when she shared a sweet black-and-white photo to celebrate her husband’s 30th birthday on August 15. She referred to Joe as her “baby daddy” in the caption, thrilling fans even more, as it was the first time she had made a reference to being pregnant on social media.