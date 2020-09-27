Lindsey Graham’s Re-Election Bid Is Reportedly In ‘Deep Trouble’

A Sunday report from Forbes sounded the alarm on South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s re-election bid, which is allegedly in “deep trouble.” The publication pointed to two new polls released the same day that show his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison leading by 2 percent in an internal survey and behind by just 1 point in a CBS News/YouGov survey.

According to the piece, the internal poll revealed that 55 percent of respondents approved of the job Graham is doing, while 58 said that it’s time for another candidate. In addition, just 32 percent said the lawmaker deserves to be re-elected.

Graham’s battle comes amid Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. Notably, the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman previously said he would not support the appointment of a new justice in an election year, which has led to accusations of hypocrisy.

“Graham has committed himself to a speedy confirmation for Amy Coney Barrett, the U.S. leader’s pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court,” the Forbes report read.

“He announced Saturday that hearings would begin on Oct. 12, with voting likely to begin by Oct. 15, a speedy timeline aimed at confirming Barrett before the election.”

Graham previously opposed Barack Obama’s 2016 nomination of Merrick Garland and pointed to the fact that it was during a presidential election year.

After highlighting the recent data that had shown warning signs for Graham and the head of state in South Carolina, Forbes noted that Republicans usually defeat their opponents by double-digit margins in the state.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

In response to the wave of Democratic fundraising amid the battle, Graham notoriously went on Fox News to beg for cash on two separate occasions. The first appearance was mocked by recent ads released by the Harrison campaign.

According to Politico, Graham’s struggle for cash highlights the importance of the Supreme Court battle that has purportedly “hyperactivated” Democrats in their fight against Republican lawmakers up for re-election.

“Ginsburg’s death, and Republicans’ immediate insistence on filling the seat in the current Congress and before the end of Trump’s term, has supercharged Democratic fundraising,” the report claimed.

Notably, the publication highlighted that South Carolina has not elected a Democrat senator since 1998 and not voted for a Democrat president since 1967.

Per Politico, some of Graham’s struggles in the polls are also linked to his image before Trump, which was more of a moderate. This image, the piece said, is making some conservatives skeptical of where his loyalties lie.

Graham claimed that the wave of Democrat money being funneled to Harrison is because “they hate my guts.”

“I am being killed financially,” he added.