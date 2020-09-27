Prince Harry Must Realize The Tide Is ‘Turning Against Him’ And Is ‘Out Of His Depth,’ Says Royal Biographer

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers had some stinging words for Prince Harry, writing in The Telegraph that the redheaded prince must realize that the tide is “turning against him” and that he is quickly losing his good reputation in his native United Kingdom.

“In a few short months, Harry has gone from being a Prince with the chance to use his position to achieve much for Britain, the Commonwealth and the military, to a boy lost,” the author noted, adding that Prince Harry is now known more for being a “husband to an ambitious wife” than his own accomplishments.

“He is out of his depth, behaves like a ventriloquist’s dummy and can barely hide his discomfort. You can’t help but feel sorry for the poor man,” he added, in comments that were also published in The Express.

The royal author also noted that in his long experience of studying the monarchy, he has come to realize that those who complete their “duty” and “support” the queen end up happier than those “setting themselves up in competition.” The author also said that he believed that the prince looked “miserable” in recent appearances.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

But Vickers did not just offer his opinion on Prince Harry’s emotional state. He also warned that the duke’s reputation was suffering as a result of his actions following his decision to leave the monarchy this past March.

“Of course he should cut his losses and come home, before it is too late,” he wrote. “The tide is somewhat turning against him, but there is still time.”

That said, Sussex supporters would argue the opposite. The Sussexes just purchased their first home in the exclusive California enclave of Santa Barbara and recently boasted a major multi-million dollar partnership with streaming giant Netflix.

However, there does appear to be evidence that the Sussexes are losing popularity in the United Kingdom. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, close to 70 percent of Brits want the government to strip the couple of their titles.

Worse still, the poll came before the publication of a video filmed for the Time 100 where the duke and duchess urged Americans to vote in the 2020 presidential election. The clip sparked a major public relations fiasco — even catching the attention of President Donald Trump — and the pair were accused of wading into politics, something strictly prohibited for members of the royal family.

In fact, insiders have claimed that the move violated the Sussexes’ exit deal made at Sandringham earlier this year, which will likely only add to the continued tension between Prince Harry and his family.