Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée, Brittany Matthews, Sparks Pregnancy Buzz By Modeling Skintight Mini Dresses

Brittany's followers thought they saw a baby bump.

Brittany Matthews recently got engaged to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and her fans are convinced that she and the NFL star are about to share some more big news. The fitness model took to Instagram on Sunday to show off a few different outfits from an athletic wear brand, and a number of her fans swore that they spotted a baby bump.

Brittany, 25, shared a video to promote the new Harmony Collection from Balance Athletica. All of the outfits that she wore were form-fitting, starting with a pale yellow mini dress. She paired the skintight garment with a distressed cropped denim jacket in a light wash. Her shoes were a pair of white sneakers with brown-and-tan accents. She wore her long blond hair down, parted to the side, and pushed back behind her shoulders.

The influencer’s mini fashion show took place beside rows of shelves filled with shoes. She took a few steps toward the camera, placed her hands on her hips, and flashed a dazzling smile at her viewers. She then turned around and pointed her right toe, showing off the impressive muscle definition of her calf and the curve of her toned derriere.

Brittany modeled a number of outfits in a similar manner. Some of the other pieces she wore included a cornflower blue dress and a high-waisted yellow skirt that also clung to her svelte figure. The soundtrack that she choose for her video was the upbeat viral hit “Sunday Best” by Surfaces.

As Brittany moved around, some of her followers thought that they spotted the swell of a small baby bump.

“Are you pregnant??” read one response to the model’s video.

“Is that a baby bump I see?” another person wrote, adding two eyes emoji.

There were a number of similar comments, but other fans responded to the pregnancy speculation by deeming it rude and inappropriate. A few of Brittany’s followers pointed out that remarks about the appearance of someone’s stomach can also be hurtful.

“Pleaseeee don’t start rumors or ask unnecessary questions about her body. You never know what someone is going through and comments can be hurtful one way or another,” read one message “She looks amazing! If she has any news to share she will in her own time.”

“You look amazing! And to everyone making inappropriate comments about her body, how rude of you to assume anything. Just be kind, it’s not that hard,” another fan remarked.

Brittany’s longtime love popped the question on September 1, which also happens to be the influencer’s birthday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she delighted her Instagram followers by posting a photo that was snapped after Patrick proposed. The image showed the couple sharing an intimate moment on a blanket of rose petals.