‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Explains Why She Has Been Wearing Wigs This Season

After two weeks as a blonde bombshell, the veteran 'DWTS' judge is ready for a magical look for Disney Night.

Carrie Ann Inaba has been wearing glamorous wigs this season on Dancing with the Stars, and now she’s explaining why.

The veteran judge on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition shared a glam photo to Instagram as she posed in last week’s bombshell blonde, banged wig while wearing a sequined gold gown. A display of hairpieces on mannequin heads in a variety of styles could be seen behind the former Fly Girl as she asked herself which one would be next.

In the caption to the pic, Carrie Ann revealed to her fans that her next wig has to be special because it will be Disney Night on Dancing With the Stars.

In the comments section to the post, some questioned why the gorgeous star was not showing off her real tresses.

When one fan asked, “Why are you wearing wigs? Your hair is beautiful,” Carrie Ann replied with an explanation.

“I [had] to take a medication that could cause hair loss so we planned a season of mostly wigs just in case,” Carrie Ann wrote. “When I took the medications, I had too many negative side effects so I had to stop it for a moment but we were already ready with a plan… so we stuck to it. ”

Some commenters told Carrie Ann they love seeing her play around with different hairstyles and suggested she go for a short, sassy ‘do next. But other fans told the 52-year-old TV star that they prefer her natural, darker color after seeing her with back-to-back blonde looks on the first two weeks of DWTS.

“I think your own hair is the best choice. You have beautiful hair!!” one follower wrote.

“I prefer your dark hair. Just yourself,” another added.

“Nothing wrong with wigs my dear.. but perhaps a different style??” another suggested. “You know how much we love you. PS: isn’t the Kim K look a little passé..? ”

As for why she was on medications that could have resulted in the loss of some of her long locks, Carrie Ann has been vocal about her struggles with autoimmune disease.

But even though she discontinued the meds she was prescribed, it’s not a surprise that she moved forward with the plan to change things up with her hairstyles. The addition of new host Tyra Banks to Dancing with the Stars helped inspire Carrie Ann to put a bigger focus on fashion. She recently told People that she planned to have more “fun” with her style this season and take some risks — like going blonde — so that she could take her look to the “next level” for the live ballroom show.