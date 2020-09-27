Lorena Rae Rocks A White Crop Top, Enjoys A Trip To Kenya

Victoria’s Secret alum and former Maxim cover girl Lorena Rae went online on Sunday, September 27, and shared a set of pics from her Kenyan getaway.

In the first snapshot, Lorena rocked a white crop top made up of ribbed material. The tiny ensemble boasted a low-cut neckline which showed off a glimpse of cleavage while drawing attention to her flawless décolletage.

Lorena wore her highlighted tresses in soft waves, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulder.

According to the geotag, the pictures were captured at the Amboseli National Park in Kenya. In the first image, she stood against the background of the African savanna as she soaked up the sun. She kept her hands on her waist and turned her face to one side. She looked away from the lens and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

She shared five photos and two videos from the shoot. In the third snapshot, she could be seen dressed up in a black top and matching shorts, posing alongside famous wildlife photographer, David Yarrow.

In one of the videos, Lorena was filmed while looking at a heard of elephants. The last image was quite similar to the first one but in this pic, she lifted her chin and flashed an ear-to-ear smile.

In the caption, she expressed her excitement for being able to visit Kenya once again and tagged her photographer for acknowledgement.

Within two hours, the post garnered more than 66,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Lorena’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 270 messages in which they praised her beautiful looks.

“I mean amazing, incredible! Am I jealous? Yes. Are you beautiful? You’re more than beautiful, wow!!” one of her followers commented.

“This is probably the best post on IG I’ve ever seen,” chimed in another fan.

“I am so glad it worked out for you and David! Enjoy!!! He is the best!!!” a third user remarked.

“Wonderful pics! I love Mother Nature. And with you in the pics and videos, everything looks surreal!” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

Other users posted words and phrases like “simply amazing,” “breathtaking view,” and “goddess,” to express their adoration for Lorena.

Aside from her regular fans, many other models also liked and commented on the post, including Gizele Oliveira, Nadine Leopold, Maya Stepper, and Marianne Fonseca.

Lorena rarely fails to impress her legions of followers with her hot and stylish snapshots. As The Inquisitr reported, on August 27, she uploaded a photo in which she rocked a beige-colored maxi dress that perfectly accentuated her slender figure. The risqué outfit showed off underboob as well as her long, sexy legs.