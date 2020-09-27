Yaslen Clemente Rocks A Tiny Neon Green Bikini In Her Latest Instagram Video

In her latest Instagram share, Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 2.2 million followers with a sizzling video in which she wore a skimpy neon green bikini that left little to the imagination. The clip was filmed outdoors, and Yaslen strutted along the grass bordering a luxurious pool. Several modern lounge chairs were visible in the distance, and a large white structure with huge glass windows was positioned by the pool. The entire space was surrounded by large trees that added a backdrop of greenery to the clip.

Yaslen rocked a bikini that showed off her incredible figure, and the bold hue looked stunning against her bronzed skin. The video started by focusing on her sculpted calves, before viewers were treated to a full view of her voluptuous figure. The bikini top revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and a horizontal band stretched around her back and underneath her breasts. The swimsuit cups had small cut-outs which showed even more skin, and the top revealed her toned stomach as well.

She paired the top with equally skimpy bottoms that stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs. She layered a crocheted cropped sweater over the two-piece swimsuit, and the fabric stretched across her chest, settling above her cleavage so that her ample assets were still on full display.

She kept the accessories simple, adding a belly button ring and some subtle stud earrings. She had a delicate necklace wrapped around her neck, with a section that draped down her sternum and settled just above her cleavage.

Her blond locks were styled in a side part in sculpted waves, and in several moments she held a can of an energy beverage from Bang Energy. The swimsuit she wore was from the brand MegLiz Swimwear, as she indicated by tagging the brand’s Instagram page in the caption.

Yaslen’s fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 20,500 views within two hours. It also racked up 144 comments in the same time span.

“When are you going to be my girlfriend,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Perfection just perfection,” another follower commented.

“You are such a natural beauty omg a masterpiece,” a third fan remarked.

“Wow. I’m drooling,” yet another follower chimed in.

