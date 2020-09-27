Sommer Ray Flaunts Famous Booty In Turquoise Bikini And Unbuttoned Silk Shirt

Sommer Ray took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon with a tantalizing series of snaps that slayed her 25.5 million followers. She looked incredible in the sultry photo shoot, in which she wore a bikini from her own collection — a swimwear and clothing brand named after the gorgeous fitness model. The post racked up over 207,000 likes in less than an hour after it was uploaded, including one from fellow athletic celebrity Whitney Johns.

Sommer joked in the caption that she wasn’t going to count 2020 due to the necessary and unfortunate fact that it hadn’t been used. While many fans concurred that the year had not been stellar, they seemed to be in wholehearted agreement that Sommer has been utilizing it well, at least on her social media account.

“Sommer ray is the baddest on insta,” declared one person, emphasizing their statement with a string of red hearts.

“Gods greatest creation,” complimented a second fan, following the words with a kissing emoji.

“Ur body and face is just off the chart!! I’m lost for words,” raved a third supporter. They added heart-eyes and peach symbols afterwards.

“Why you got to look at me like that,” saucily inquired a fourth fan, referring to her smoldering, direct gaze in the first image of the series. Another follower quickly responded that the commenter didn’t have a chance with the Instagram hottie.

More than a handful of fans referred to her as their wife, or inquired if she would marry them.

In most of the seven snaps, Sommer posed provocatively and showed off as much skin as possible in her skimpy ensemble. The vivid color combination of the pieces looked stunning against her deep, golden tan and cascading blond curls.

The light blue bikini featured a balconette top with underwire cups that cut diagonally across her pert breasts, displaying an ample amount of her cleavage.

Her high-waisted bottoms covered her navel but left most of her taut midriff bare. They were cut high over both of Sommer’s hips to show off the maximum amount of her curvaceous assets, and appeared to have a thong back.

Sommer paired the bathing suit with a silk button-down shirt in a brilliant lime green. The design of the garment resembled a men’s dress shirt, however the tailored fit indicated that it was intended for a more petite individual.

She wore the cuffs casually unbuttoned and the front open to expose her amazing physique. It a couple of the photos, she let it drape seductively off her shoulders.