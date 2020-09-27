Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Killer Curves In Skimpy Top And Denim Shorts

Australian bombshell Tammy Hembrow uploaded two new photos of herself to Instagram on Sunday, September 27, that tantalized her 11.6 million followers.

The 26-year-old internet sensation, who is most famously known for her fitness regimen, photographed herself with her cellphone. Tammy struck two sultry poses for the slideshow.

In the first snap, the mom-of-two stood directly in front of the bathroom mirror, while she rested her right hand on the sink and popped one hip out. She wore a pout on her face as she directed her gaze toward her phone’s screen. The second photo exuded a stronger provocative vibe as the model posed from her left side, giving fans a view of her backside.

Tammy’s long, highlighted blond hair was mostly pinned to the back of her head, though some tresses fell around her face. Her long nails appeared perfectly manicured with pink polish.

She sported a white crop top that featured a long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder design. The garment tightly hugged her busty figure, while its plunging neckline revealed a great deal of cleavage. Her flat core was also on show as the number barely reached below her chest.

The beauty teamed the top with a pair of skintight, high-waisted denim shorts that highlighted her curvy hips, and displayed a bit of her pert derriere. She accessorized the scanty look with a pair of earrings and a surface piercing on her cheek.

Tammy revealed in the post’s caption that her jeans were designed and manufactured by FITJEANS, a Norweigian-based clothing company that specializes in fitted jeans. She also playfully warned her followers not to dawdle staring at the picture as they might become enamored with her.

The series accumulated a great deal of support from social media users, amassing more than 252,000 likes within a day. More than 880 admirers also vocalized their praise in the comments section, showering the model with compliments on her famous form, her good looks, and her ensemble.

“Falling in love within a second,” one user commented, referring to the stunner’s caption.

“How can someone be this beautiful,” a second fan added, following their kind words with several butterfly and pink heart emoji.

“Your body is so amazing looking babe,” another admirer chimed in.

“Wow what a wonderful and beautiful woman…you look so fantastic and sweet. You are a dream,” a fourth user proclaimed.

Sunday’s post came just a few days after Tammy shared a snapshot of herself in pigtails and skintight, pink booty shorts. The popular post garnered more than 202,000 likes.