Rumer Willis Slays In A Revealing Latex Bodysuit For ‘Bondage’ Photo Shoot

Rumer posed for celebrity photographer Tyler Shields.

Rumer Willis got in touch with her dark and sultry side for a photo shoot with famed photographer Tyler Shields. On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to share one of the images from their session, and her followers loved her daring look.

Rumer, 32, revealed that the title of her new photo series was “Bondage,” and she seemed to assume the role of a dominatrix. In her caption, she even demanded that her fans call her “Madam.”

The Dancing with the Stars champion posed in front of a stark white backdrop that kept the focus solely on her incredible figure. She wore a black latex bodysuit that fit her like a second skin. The garment especially seemed to cling to her ample chest, showing off its every curve. Light reflected off the upper portion of the piece, drawing further attention to her bust. The bodysuit had a mock halter neck that bared Rumer’s toned shoulders and arms. The leg openings were cut all the way up to her curvy hips. The design elongated her shapely stems, while also accentuating her athletic hourglass shape.

She completed her outfit with a pair of matching thigh-boots with zippers down the sides. Her dark hair was slicked down and styled in a chic chignon. She posed with her head turned to the side, which revealed a row of four small dangle earrings in her left ear.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star held a short black riding crop in her right hand. She parted her scarlet lips and placed the leather tongue at the end of the crop between her teeth. She stood with her legs wide apart and her left knee bent. She also jutted her right hip out to the side.

While interacting with her followers in the comments section of her post, Rumer revealed that her shoot was inspired by a model who she has a lot in common with, Delilah Belle Hamlin, the daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and L.A. Law actor Harry Hamlin. Both women are stylish stunners, and they both have famous parents — Rumer’s mother and father are Hollywood icons Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

“Ugh you did it better,” Delilah wrote in response to Rumer’s post.

“Omg I wanted to do because I saw your pics lol,” the actress replied.

Delilah rocked the same bodysuit for a photo shoot with Tyler, and the results can be seen here on her Instagram page.

Rumer’s non-famous followers also had plenty to say about her look.

“Woman in charge! Damn straight,” read a message from one admirer.

“Yes, this is the energy 2020 needs! Two creative geniuses igniting,” another fan wrote. “Keep slayin’ Queen!”