WWE News: Bayley Lashes Out At Company On Social Media Ahead Of ‘Clash Of Champions’

Bayley is set to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship at tonight’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view, but the superstar isn’t happy about her title being left off the event’s poster.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bayley retweeted the poster from WWE on BT Sports’ Twitter account. While Bayley’s image is on the promotional art, her avatar isn’t carrying a championship belt. She isn’t the only superstar not to be given a title on the poster, but she has been the most vocal about the omission.

Bayley has been the champion for almost a year. As of this writing, her reign is the longest of any of the current titleholders in the company. The superstars who are featured more prominently, with their titles showing, are arguably less successful in regard to dominating their respective divisions.

Bayley’s followers chimed in with their thoughts and opinions. “We’re done for,” claimed WWE on BT Sports, seemingly noting that their error could have repercussions.

“You really are done for what’s wrong with you disrespecting The Goat like that,” wrote another. “She’s about to be the champion for a whole year that’s what success looks like and other champions don’t even know how to keep a title around their waist that long.”

The social user media went on to note that champions in the company have a tendency to lose their gold shortly after winning the prizes.

A third commenter asked, “What’s up with these sheeps not properly showcasing the best champion in WWE properly in posters? Bayley should be front and center with her title.”

These sentiments were echoed throughout the comments section. Even though she’s depicted as a heel on television, it’s clear that the superstar has plenty of fans who will be rooting for her to win at the show.

Some of the tweeters also stated that it’s only a matter of time until Sasha Banks wins the gold. Both competitors are currently feuding following Bayley’s betrayal of her former tag team partner after Payback.

Of course, it’s also possible that Bayley’s match won’t go ahead tonight. As The Inquisitr documented earlier, her challenger Nikki Cross was absent for the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. This came after reports of a second wave of positive COVID-19 cases within the company.

It’s unknown if Cross is one of the affected parties, or if she’s taking time off as a precautionary measure. However, as of this writing, there has been no confirmation that she won’t be at the event either.