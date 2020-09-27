Nastia Liukin Shows Some Skin In Jean Shorts And Crop Top While Enjoying Montana

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin took to Instagram on Sunday to share more stunning snapshots of the time she’s been enjoying in the state of Montana. She posted a set of pictures and a video that featured her trim physique as well as her adorable dog.

Liukin’s first picture showed an eye-catching backdrop that included a cloud-filled sky and beautiful mountains. The 30-year-old stood with her feet shoulder-width apart in what appeared to be a wheat field. Liukin’s back was mostly to the camera while she turned her torso toward the photographer. Harley gazed into the camera while being held by his fur mom, who planted a kiss on his face.

In her second photo, Liukin flaunted her trim figure while rocking a trendy outfit. She was captured mid-stride, and her left hand was hidden behind her back. The gymnast wore bright white cowboy boots that rose to the middle of her calves. Her ripped jean shorts rested just above her navel and exposed her trim legs.

She paired her shorts with a skintight brown crop top, while she covered her arms with an oversized brown, orange, and white flannel shirt. Liukin’s flat midsection and chiseled abs were exposed for the shot.

In the photo, Liukin’s bleach-blond hair was tied in a high ponytail and covered the entirety of her face.

To complete the compilation, the gymnast posted an adorable video of Harley happily prancing through the long grass. In the first half of the film, Liukin’s four-legged friend bounded toward her as she squatted down with open arms and a smile on her face. After the animal reached his owner, he wagged his tail before he darted in a different direction.

The second half of the clip only featured the furry dog and was taken in a slow motion filter. The animal pranced through the grass while being filmed in stunning detail.

Liukin’s fans went crazy for the post and expressed their love for the two in the comments section, which amassed almost 100 messages in under an hour.

“K this is everything,” one follower remarked.

“Beautiful Nastia with Harley,” another person stated.

“Gorgeous young lady…just beautiful,” a third fan commented.

In only an hour, Liukin’s post racked up nearly 5,000 likes from her 1 million followers.

Liukin has geotagged many of her previous shots in Montana, as reported by The Inquisitr. In an earlier post, the mom-and-pup duo captured a moment while on a hike. The two matched in black bandannas.