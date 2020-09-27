Katrin Freud Rocks A Revealing Animal-Print Top And Denim Bottoms In New Pic

Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud, who is also known as Ekaterina Sergeeva on social media, took to her Instagram page on Sunday, September 27, and uploaded a new sultry photograph to tease her 1 million followers.

In the snapshot, Katrin rocked a very revealing, leopard-print top which featured a plunging neckline. The risqué garment put her enviable cleavage on full display. It boasted thin straps that tied behind her back, a large silver ring in the middle, and a tie-up feature on the stomach.

Katrin teamed the top with denim bottoms which drew attention to her bare midriff.

She wore her highlighted tresses down, swept her locks to one side, and let them cascade over her shoulder.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The shoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. A building with glass windows and some trees could be seen in the background.

To strike a pose, Katrin tilted her head and placed her hands on her chest. She gazed straight at the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

Katrin added a caption in Russian, and according to Google Translate, she wrote about the importance of gratitude, learning lessons from one’s problems, loving one’s life, and living in harmony with oneself.

She informed users that her top was from the British online clothing retailer, PrettyLittleThing. The hottie also tagged the hairstyling salon Hair by Us and her hairstylist, HsDany, for acknowledgement.

Within an hour, the picture amassed more than 2,000 likes. In addition, some of Katrin’s admirers flocked to the comments section and shared several messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You are looking absolutely breathtaking with beautiful eyes and lips!” one of her fans commented.

“You’re so gorgeous,” chimed in another user, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“So very cute!!! You’re a beautiful girl!! I love you so much,” a third admirer remarked.

“It’s hard to describe your beauty in words. It’s so magical!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “lovely pic,” “ferociously gorgeous,” and “always flawless,” to express their admiration for Katrin.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Inna Vangelieva, Gayana Rubin, and Andreane Chamberland.

Katrin often wows her legions of admirers with her skin-baring snapshots. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on September 16, she uploaded a new pic in which she rocked a skimpy black bikini set with a see-through beach cover-up to flaunt major underboob. To date, the snapshot has accrued close to 9,000 likes and about 290 comments.