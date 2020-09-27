Polina Malinovskaya Looks Smoking Hot In A Black Bikini: ‘I Just Want To Travel The World Like This Virus Has’

Polina Malinovskaya sizzled in her most recent Instagram upload. The model delighted her two million-plus fans with another sexy set of photos that showed her posing in a minuscule bikini.

The first image in the series captured Polina on the deck of a large boat that was cruising in the water. Polina stood on one foot, on her tiptoes while the opposite rested against the side of the ship. She tilted her head back and directed her gaze to the deck covering. The Russian-born beauty stretched one of her slender arms in front of her to balance and used the other hand to grab the boat’s railing.

Polina’s boat day called for a black bikini that highlighted her bombshell curves and left little to the imagination. The look included a halter-style top with thin strings that tied around her toned shoulders. It had a plunging neckline and minuscule cups that left her ample bust well on display and the string that tied around her back was tight on her rib cage, showing off her tiny frame.

Polina sported a pair of bottoms that were just as hot. The high-cut design highlighted her sculpted legs. The garment was snug on her hips and accentuated her slender waist. The front of the suit plunged far below her navel, leaving her toned abs entirely bare.

The second image in the set captured Polina leaning over the railing and looking into the ocean. She staggered her legs and arched her back, showcasing the cheeky cut of the suit and her pert derriere.

The last two photos in the set showed Polina with her backside resting on the railing, and her feet stretched out in front of her. She pulled her long, blond tresses back in a high, flirty ponytail, and they spilled over her back. Polina shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of chic, black glasses.

In the caption of the update, she told fans how much she missed traveling and referenced the pandemic. The post earned a ton of attention with over 170,000 likes and 600-plus comments within hours of it going live.

“Beautiful pictures. You look great,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Imagine being this funny AND attractive,” a second fan chimed in on the update.

“It’s not hard to travel the world, it just depends on how you want it to be,” a third social media user wrote.

“I breathe differently looking at you,” one more raved.