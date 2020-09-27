Donald Trump Is Reportedly Assembling Huge Legal Team To Fight Election Result

Donald Trump and his re-election campaign are reportedly recruiting hundreds of lawyers to dispute votes, oversee polling locations, and otherwise challenge the election results.

According to a report from Politico, the process began over a year ago on the chance that the election didn’t go the president’s way. To address that possibility, hundreds of volunteer lawyers were recruited, along with a team of dozens of hired attorneys. They’re joined by poll watchers from across the country.

Since then, Trump’s approval numbers have gradually moved lower and lower, prompting the team to focus their efforts in battleground states where he could face a challenge winning over voters.

These efforts were also increased when it became necessary for voters to consider the option of voting by mail as the novel coronavirus pandemic made it more difficult and dangerous for people to go into public places.

Trump has famously railed against mail-in voting as being potentially open to fraud. He has also asserted that the only way he could lose is if Democrats cheat, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

As a result, the assembled attorneys have been busy preparing pre-written legal arguments that can be filed on November 4. Some of the professionals have been hired from states where Trump is assured to lose, such as California and New York, so that they can put their focus on areas that might be a closer call. They are reportedly being trained in local regulations in those places.

“In total, it means the Republican Party will have thousands of people on hand to shape every element of voting — both on Election Day and in the days after,” Politico noted.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

The Republican National Committee has been involved in the strategy, as chief counsel Justin Riemer noted.

“We’ve been hard at work on our planning and strategy for quite some time,” he said. “We will spend whatever it takes to make sure the election is conducted orderly and that we push back on the Democrats’ litigation to strike down various safeguards on the election process.”

Many experts expect this year’s race to be even more contentious than the famously disputed one in 2000 between former President George Bush and Al Gore.

Democrats, for their part, have put together an effort to educate voters and to respond to any accusations of suppression, misinformation, or interference.

“The Biden campaign has assembled the biggest voter protection program in history to ensure the election runs smoothly,” said Biden campaign spokesperson Michael Gwin.

He added that they would also combat any efforts by the president to “create fear and confusion.”

Republicans are expected to challenge the results of the 2020 race by questioning ballot authenticity and by challenging the mail-in deadlines.