Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Stunning Figure While Posing In A Pool With Two Dogs

Former Playboy Cyber Girl of the Month Lindsey Pelas brought the heat to her popular Instagram profile on Sunday, September 27 with another new video update. In the sultry share, the Eyes Up Here host was captured in a bold, one-piece swimsuit as she posed provocatively in a picturesque pool while being flanked by two golden retrievers.

In the accompanying caption, Pelas wrote about having a fun, animal-filled weekend. And while the reel she uploaded clearly served to advertise a popular energy drink, the 29-year-old appeared to be enjoying the time with her canine companions on the shoot. Similarly, her fans seemed to find amusement in the playful display as well, taking to the comments section in multitudes with words of praise.

“Omg Lindsey I love you,” exclaimed one user. “Absolutely beautiful.”

“Wow,” raved another admirer. ” Stunning woman adorable doggo.”

“Lucky dogs,” wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, fellow model and social media maven Jessica Killings chimed in with a trio of heart-eye emoji faces.

The short clip began with the camera zooming in on Pelas as she stood up in the shallow pool. In the background, a small waterfall was visible while she curled one hand around her wet hair and allowed the other to rest against her hip on the opposite side. After a few beats, the camera panned out to reveal the full poolside scene, including the dogs that sat beside her.

Pelas’ bodysuit was multicolored, featuring a hot pink hue in the front and back and swaths of black on each side. The garment clung tightly to her ample attributes, emphasizing the modest curves created by her hips and bustline. It also allowed for a considerable showing of cleavage, as Pelas had left its front-side zipper in a lowered position.

Following the camera’s pan, there were several quick cuts in succession. Over the course of the clip, Pelas was shown standing behind, beneath and adjacent to the aforementioned waterfall, firing seductive glances into the lens of the recording device as she did so. All the while, one of the dogs was prominently featured by her side.

She was also captured from behind at multiple junctures, sitting upon folded knees. In those shots, Pelas offered a clear look at her thighs and posterior. The video concluded with Pelas taking a sip from the advertised drink, after which a close-up of a can was shown.

Pelas’ latest update quickly captured the attention of her 8.8 million followers, racking up 30,000 views in under an hour. Furthermore, 300-plus comments had been left as of this report.

As shared by The Inquisitr on September 20, Pelas also brandished her buxom curves in a previous post that showed her wearing a scanty, snakeskin-printed monokini.