Jennifer Lopez, 51, Shows Off Derriere In Cheeky Black Catsuit For Her ‘Favorite Part’ Of New Music Video

Jennifer danced on a set designed to look like a glamorous jailhouse.

Jennifer Lopez stunned her fans by showing off some seriously hot dance moves in her two-part music video for “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely,” her new collaborations with Maluma. On Sunday, the 51-year-old Hustlers star took to Instagram to reveal which scene from the videos was her favorite, it involved JLo flaunting her incredible figure in a skintight ensemble.

Jennifer has made flashy catsuits a wardrobe staple, so fans probably weren’t shocked to see the singer rocking one of the garments in the video snippet that she shared. The clip was from the “Lonely” half of her musical mini-movie. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the narrative of both videos revolves around the steamy relationship between Jennifer’s billionaire character and her driver, who is played by Maluma. In a plot twist, it’s revealed that her driver is actually an undercover agent working for the FBI.

The beautiful businesswoman ultimately gets arrested and finds herself in prison, which is where Jennifer’s favorite footage was filmed. The set was similar to the one featured in the “Cell Block Tango” number in the musical Chicago. Dancers writhed behind bars in rows of small cells lit up with colored lights. However, JLo’s performance took place in an open area where a number of chairs had been placed.

The singer rocked an all-black ensemble that included a skintight black catsuit designed by LaQuan Smith. The piece was crafted from sheer mesh and a thicker opaque material. The mesh formed a slash across the bodice. Most of the garment’s back, as well as the legs and sleeves, were also made out of the see-through fabric. The seat had a cheeky design that showcased Jennifer’s voluptuous derriere to perfection. She completed her outfit with a pair of high-heeled ankle boots. The singer’s hair was styled in piecey voluminous waves with thick curtain bangs.

Jennifer and her backup dancers incorporated the chairs into their dance performance. JLo placed her hands on the seat and jumped her legs out wide, placing the spotlight on her backside. She also ran her hands over her body, kicked her legs up high up in the air, and whipped her hair around. For one provocative move, she got on the floor and placed one foot on the chair. She slowly slid her body down and thrust her derriere up.

Many of Jennifer’s fans agreed that the jail segment was one of the best scenes in the video.

“That’s my favorite part too… it reminds me of Chicago,” read one response to her post.

“I love every single scene in those videos but this dance scene just SLAYED,” another admirer wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the visuals for “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely” were directed by Jessy Terrero. Jennifer came up with the chair choreography herself.