Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Curves In Panties & A Cropped Tank As She Wishes Everyone A Good Morning

Kara Del Toro shared a new trio of photos on her Instagram page on Sunday morning that quickly raised temperatures. She covered her curves in pieces from Kim Kardashian’s Skims line and she looked incredible while doing it.

The three photos featured the 28-year-old beauty sitting on a barstool-height chair near a high countertop. The gorgeous stool seemed to be constructed of a reflective, silver, metal material from top to bottom and it was the perfect complement to Kara’s flawless tanned skin and bone-colored set of intimates.

It appeared that Kara wore the Summer Mesh Thong and matching Skims Body Tank, both in a white hue named as “bone” on Kardashian’s product site. The thick waistband of the panties sat just under Kara’s navel and the high-cut legs beautifully showcased her curvy hips and long, lean legs.

The bottom hem of the cropped tank top rested a couple of inches below Kara’s breasts and left her insanely chiseled abdominals fully exposed. The clingy fabric hugged the model’s ample bosom and the sleeveless style highlighted her muscular arms.

“You are gorgeous,” one fan commented.

In the first photo, Kara sat on the chair with her legs spread apart slightly. One foot rested on a bar of the chair while the other seemed to rest on the floor. She raised her arms above her head and tousled her blond tresses as she held them back from her face.

She looked away from the camera in this initial upload, but she gazed directly toward the photographer in the second picture. Her hair was loose and the waves tumbled over her shoulders as she leaned one arm on the countertop and laid the other gently on her inner thigh.

“Kara, you are very hot, precious,” someone praised.

“Look at that beautiful female natural beauty,” a fan noted.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” detailed another supporter.

The third photo was incredibly sensual as well, and it seemed that her followers loved all three intensely. The last snapshot showed Kara wearing a pair of glasses and she clasped her hands over her head as she stretched her arms up high. She rested one ankle on the stool seat between her thighs and tilted her torso slightly as she stretched.

Kara’s 1.5 million Instagram followers loved this set of snapshots. More than 15,500 people liked the post during the initial hour that it was on her page and about 175 supporters also commented.

This was the second post in the past few days where Kara seductively promoted a product that she uses. This time it was Kardashian’s Skims line, whereas earlier in the week it was a self-tanner lotion she liked. The model certainly knows how to cause a stir with her sultry snaps and she pulled it off once again with this Sunday slate of shots.