Caroline Einhoff Rocks A Barely-There Pink Bikini As She Holidays In Mykonos Island

On Sunday, September 27, German model Caroline Einhoff went online and mesmerized her 1.5 million Instagram followers to a set of hot pics.

In the snapshots, Caroline rocked a pink tie-dye bathing suit which struggled to contain her assets. The barely-there top of the risqué ensemble consisted of triangular cups and elasticated edges, attached to a string which ran across her chest. It boasted thin straps and a plunging neckline which showed off major cleavage. She also flashed a glimpse of underboob to titillate her followers.

Caroline teamed the top with matching string bottoms which were pulled up high on her slender waist to display her toned thighs and legs. The bikini also drew attention to her taut stomach and sculpted abs.

The hottie wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. She tied a few strands of hair in a braid, letting some bangs of hair fall over her forehead. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of gold hoop earrings.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Mykonos Island, Greece, where the model has been vacationing these days. The shoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. A swimming pool and the distant view of the ocean could be seen in the background, while the pic also captured the clear blue sky.

Caroline shared three snaps from the shoot. In the first pic, she knelt on the floor, atop a gray towel. She puckered her lips and gazed at the camera. The hottie also held a bottle of water in her hands. In the second image, she looked toward the floor as she soaked up the sun. In the third and last photograph, she closed her eyes and posed while drinking from the bottle.

She tagged social media marketing and artist management company Spreadvertise in the first photo.

Within an hour, the snapshot amassed more than 15,000 likes. Many of Caroline’s admirers also flocked to the comments section and shared 150-plus messages in which they praised her pretty looks as well as her incredible body.

“Omg, you look amazing,” one of her fans commented.

“You are such a beautiful woman!! And I love that you show off what you have!” another user wrote.

“Wow, great picture. You are so pretty, babe,” chimed in a third user.

“You are an enchanting goddess. You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” a fourth follower remarked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, on September 25, Caroline shared another set of sultry photographs in which she rocked a very stylish, light-blue, printed bikini that she teamed with a cage-style beach coverup.