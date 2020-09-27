Larissa Dos Santos Lima Reportedly Kicked Off ’90 Day Fiance’ For Filming Lingerie Video

It hasn’t been a good week for 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima. The TLC star said that she was booted from the show just before ICE came knocking on her door. The reason for her dismissal? She says TLC was unhappy with a sexy lingerie video that she filmed on CamSoda.

“Dear Friends and Followers, I want to make a statement for you, I’m no longer a cast member of the show ’90 Day Fiancé,'” she wrote on Instagram. “Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me. I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and Youtube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention.”

The post was accompanied by an image of her with her dark hair straight to her shoulders, along with a pink shirt and what appears to be pink lipstick and false eyelashes. She holds her finger against her chin in the pic, which garnered nearly 30,000 likes in the first 22 hours.

She added the caption that this would be her “final statement.”

Larissa referenced the fact that she was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently. While initially, the 34-year-old claimed that the situation was the result of a mix-up, as The Inquisitr previously reported, things may not be as they appeared.

In reality, the buxom Brazilian may be looking at deportation.

But the situation apparently didn’t have any bearing on her split with the TV program that made her famous when she joined it in 2018. Despite a tumultuous turn on the series with her first husband Colt Johnson, which resulted in divorce and claims of physical abuse, she remained a fixture on the network.

Instead, it was a lingerie camming gig that put her in hot water.

As TMZ reported, Larissa has been ramping up her presence on sites like CamSoda and OnlyFans. Part of that process was spending over $70,000 to get cosmetic surgery to look more similar to Kylie Jenner, as fans of the 90 Day Fiance spin-off Happily Ever After? witnessed.

Thanks to a boob job, liposuction, a nose job, botox, fillers, and butt enhancement, she got the look she was apparently going for.

The gambit worked, as the outlet claimed, because her CamSoda appearance is said to have brought in more than $100,000 for an hour of work, a good chunk of which she gets to take home.

Fans expressed support, including co-star Anfisa Nava who said “GOOD FOR YOU! You’ll be a millionaire in no time.”

Others predicted that the network would come calling in the future when they realized what a big star they had on their hands.