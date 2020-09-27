Veronica Bielik Lifts Up Shirt While Posing On A Bed With Her Dog

On Sunday, September 27, Polish model Veronica Bielik uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.9 million followers to enjoy. According to the geotag, the location of the casual photoshoot was Warsaw, Poland.

The photo showed the 27-year-old kneeling on a bed covered with a white blanket. Veronica’s small white dog Lala, who was wearing a silver chain collar, laid down in front of her. The adorable pooch looked directly at the photographer with her mouth open.

Veronica opted to wear a beige cap-sleeved top and a pair of gray sweatpants. The blond bombshell had also styled her long honey-colored hair in loose waves.

She lifted up her shirt, giving fans a good view of her ample cleavage and toned midsection. The model appeared to be mimicking her canine companion’s facial expression by playfully sticking out her tongue.

In the caption, Veronica noted that she was unable to “compete with Lala’s cuteness.”

The tantalizing photo appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 60,000 likes. Quite a few of Veronica’s followers also took the time to shower her and her pooch with compliments in the comments section.

“Very cute picture of your dog, but you look amazing too,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire, heart-eye, kissing face, and dog emoji to the comment.

“Both of you are cute [l]ove that picture,” added a different devotee, along with numerous heart, heart-eye, and kissing face emoji.

“This is the most adorable and the cutest picture anyone will see today [t]his is the cutest photobomb I must say Veronica [a] beautiful blessing to our [eyes] wow [h]ave a wonderful day @veronicabielik,” remarked another admirer.

“Such a beautiful baby, both of you actually,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the social media sensation.

Veronica graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

Recently, she uploaded stunning snaps, in which she wore a crop top and skintight jeans from the online retailer Fashion Nova. The outfit accentuated her slender waist and curvaceous hips. That post has been liked over 80,000 times since it was shared.