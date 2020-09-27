Nata Lee Flaunts Insane Curves In Skimpy Black Lingerie

Russian bombshell Nata Lee shared a jaw-dropping new photo of herself to social media on Sunday, September 27, captivating her 5.4 million Instagram followers.

The 21-year-old internet sensation was photographed on a balcony. Nata was in focus as she stood centered in the frame while the background behind her was blurred. She posed with her left hand in her locks and her right hand holding on to the balcony’s rail. Her head was tilted downward and to the right as she kept her eyes almost closed, emitting an unbothered energy. She also pushed one leg forward to further highlight her curvy physique.

Her mid-length, highlighted blond hair was styled in large, loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Nata showed off her assets in a revealing black bra that put her massive cleavage on full display. She teamed the intimate garment with scanty, black lace panties and a matching garter belt that held up a pair of sexy lace-top thigh-highs. The beauty accessorized with a set of drop pearl earrings.

In the post’s caption, Nata offered some advice to her followers, telling them to purchase sexy lingerie for themselves, not their boyfriends. She also revealed that her bra and panty set was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she has promoted frequently in the past.

She credited the photo to her boyfriend, Russian-based photographer Alexander Mavrin. The creative has shot most of his lady’s Instagram content. He has also photographed her for Mavrin Magazine — an online and print-based publication he founded.

The eye-catching image went live three hours ago and has already amassed more than 215,000 likes, proving to be a hit with fans. More than 1,300 admirers also headed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the model’s form, good looks, and choice of attire.

“Every time I see you, I see perfection. Just wow, look at how perfect you are,” one person wrote, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the end of their compliment.

“The most beautiful lady on Instagram,” chimed in a second admirer.

“Damn, you are a very very gorgeous, and smoking hot princess,” a third user added, following their words with a number of fire, kiss-face, and rose emoji.

“Looking gorgeous and love the nice lingerie,” asserted a fourth individual.

The stunner is no stranger to flaunting her killer curves on social media. On September 22, she shared a video in which she rocked just a white bra and matching panties.