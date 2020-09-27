Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Call To Vote Reportedly Violated Their Exit Deal With Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently urged Americans to register and get out to vote in the upcoming presidential election, but some royal insiders are saying that the move may have violated the deal they made when they stepped back from royal life. If so, it could close the door on some of their future aspirations.

As The Sunday Times reported, after filming a video asking citizens to reject hate and negativity, the pair may have damaged their relationship with the monarchy because they’re expected to remain neutral when it comes to politics.

As part of the so-called Megxit agreement, the couple said that they would uphold the “values of Her Majesty,” which includes political neutrality. By many took their video as an attempt to get people to cast their ballots for Joe Biden over his opponent Donald Trump, despite knowing that the political arena was something they should stay well away from.

Reportedly, talks were held after the video emerged to determine how the royals could create some distance between themselves and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The [royal] family are all wringing their hands, thinking: where is this going and does this abide by the deal to uphold the values of the Queen? The feeling is it’s a violation of the agreement,” one aide said.

Beyond upsetting the family, the situation could have implications for Harry’s goals. He has said that he hopes to retain his relationship with the Royal Marines, which he stepped away from as part of the exit deal, sometimes called the Sandringham accord.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Reportedly, the Queen was open to allowing him to return to his position, something she would review after a year.

“The door was left open,” said an insider. “There were some things that Harry hoped he could opt back into. He dearly wants to hang on to the Royal Marines and the military appointments. That will be harder now.”

On top of that, there is apparently even some chatter about taking away the couple’s royal titles. However, one source explained that the move is considered a last resort since even Edward VIII kept his title when he abdicated.

Still, “there is a strong view that the family really does need to put more distance between them and Harry and Meghan,” the aide said.

Another insider added that the couple had waded into a “minefield” with the protocol-violating call to vote, that the royals didn’t want to be a part of. The result, they said, is likely a greater separation.

While Harry won’t be able to vote in the American election, Meghan retains her citizenship and can participate. She has previously expressed deep disapproval of Trump.