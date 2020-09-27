Tahlia Hall Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Printed Bikini

Tahlia Hall has been flaunting her curves on Instagram lately, mostly in barely there outfits. On Sunday, September 27, the Aussie model showed off her fabulous figure in a video in which she wore a tiny two-piece swimsuit.

In the saucy clip, Tahlia was seen poolside, flaunting her bombshell curves under the bright sunshine. She posed by standing near a glass railing and positioned her right thigh over the other. She raised her right hand to her head, holding some sections of hair. The babe was looking down, then slowly lifted her face to look at the videographer, giving a sultry gaze. Her locks were slightly windswept, and her flawless skin glowed under the sunshine.

The hottie wore a bikini that had a blue base with uneven leaf prints in various colors. It included a teeny triangle-style bikini top that featured fully-lined cups, as well as a plunging neckline that exposed her decolletage. The straps that provided support went over her neck and tied around back. It gave a snug fit that pushed her breasts inward, making her cleavage look more evident.

The matching bikini bottoms, on the other hand, boasted a low-cut waistline that exposed a generous amount of skin. The waistband was made up of thin straps that hugged her slim waist down to her curvy hips. The high-cut design also helped accentuate her legs.

Tahlia opted to wear a gold bangle with her beach day attire. The influencer left her highlighted blond hair down and styled in soft, loose curls along the ends. Her nails were long and painted with light pink nail polish.

The internet personality paired the pictures with a short caption. She mentioned how excited she is about the upcoming summer season, where she will make more content.

In less than a day of going live, the post has earned more than 9,900 likes and upward of 160 comments. Fans and followers from all over the globe flocked to the comments section, showering her with various messages. Many complimented Tahlia on her beauty and incredibly toned physique. Countless followers opted to express their admiration for the model by leaving a combination of emoji.

“In my honest opinion, you are absolutely gorgeous and have an amazing body,” wrote one of her followers, adding a trail of kiss mark emoji at the end of the comment.

“What a gem! Your boyfriend must be really happy and proud to have a girl like you. I hope you will never disappoint you. You are too precious to be hurt,” commented another fan.

“You are perfection. A beautiful dream that no one wants to wake up to,” added a third admirer.