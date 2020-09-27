WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Lost Interest In Former Champion, And It Could Be Delaying His Return

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, Vince McMahon and WWE officials may have lost interest in Robert Roode.

The superstar has been gone from television during the pandemic due to the travel ban between the United States and Canada, which seems like the most obvious reason for his absence. However, Meltzer revealed “that’s not really the problem” in regard to his hiatus.

Meltzer described the situation as “one of those Vince things,” suggesting that the chairman of the company is no longer keen on the former NXT Champion. McMahon reportedly has a tendency to give up on superstars, and Roode’s name could have been added to a list that includes many other performers.

As The Inquisitr recently documented, Roode is reportedly set to make his return to WWE television in the coming weeks. With the travel ban set to be relaxed, he’ll be able to enter the country again.

There have also been rumors of him being the mystery man who is set to make a return to NXT on recent episodes. The superstar is expected to unveil himself at the next Takeover event, and Roode and Bo Dallas are the speculated candidates. Meltzer stated that it’s likely to be either one of the two.

As the Ringside News report highlighted, Roode has lost a lot of momentum since joining the main roster. He was one of the black-and-gold brand’s biggest stars during his tenure there, winning the NXT Championship and establishing himself as a top heel in the process.

However, he’s been primarily used in the midcard and tag team divisions since then. While he did win the United States Championship, the reign was short and didn’t lead to bigger opportunities for the former Impact Wrestling star.

As noted by Wrestling Rumors, McMahon supposedly cooled on Roode back in 2018. It happened while he was feuding with Dolph Ziggler. According to the report, the crowd reactions for both superstars were similar, and this convinced McMahon that Roode wasn’t a main event caliber star.

Prior to his hiatus, Roode was in a team with Dolph Ziggler. The duo got traded to Monday Night Raw earlier this year, though the brand switch happened after Roode took time off.

If the chairman really has lost interest in Roode, NXT could give him the platform to rejuvenate his career and gain some momentum again. Finn Balor and Breezango have found success since returning to the brand, after seemingly falling out of favor on the main roster.