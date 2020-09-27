Hannah Brown Hits The Water In A Bikini With Some ‘Bachelor’ Besties To Celebrate Her Birthday

The Bachelorette Hannah Brown had a blast celebrating her birthday over the weekend. She threw a fabulous party on a yacht with a group of friends, and a couple of her besties from The Bachelor joined her.

On Saturday evening, Hannah shared a series of videos via her Instagram stories breaking down some highlights from the fabulous outing. She spent the afternoon on a yacht to celebrate turning 26-years-old, and fans no doubt noticed that a couple of familiar faces were a part of the celebratory crew.

The group of friends who joined Hannah on the yacht consisted of a lot of female pals and quite a few guys, most of whom The Bachelor franchise fans wouldn’t recognize. However, there were a couple of people that were very familiar to most people: Hannah Godwin and Demi Burnett.

The two Hannahs and Demi developed a tight friendship while on Colton Underwood’s season, and they’ve apparently remained close friends since then. The ladies clearly had a blast with this celebration and the highlights made their way to social media.

Hannah wore a neon yellow bikini and for many of the videos, she had a mesh black skirt coverup tied around her waist. Both bikini pieces had black straps and detailing along the edges and they allowed her to flaunt her phenomenal physique.

The Bachelorette star’s rock-hard abs were on full display, as were her long, lean legs. She flashed a bit of cleavage with the triangle top and smiled broadly as she embraced her big day.

At various points, Hannah lounged in the sun, did some paddleboarding, and rode a jet ski. There was plenty of food and it appeared that the drinks were flowing as well. All-in-all, it seemed that she had orchestrated the perfect outing for ringing in a new year with her pals.

In one brief snapshot shared via her stories, Hannah noted that this birthday was made especially wonderful because her brother Patrick Brown was with her. The Bachelorette fans know that the two siblings are very close to one another, and earlier this year, he navigated a scary drug overdose.

Patrick seems to be doing well now and joined his sister in California to help her embrace her big day.

Hannah’s birthday comes at an interesting intersection in her life. She’s settling into a new place in Los Angeles and embracing a fresh chapter in her life.

For one thing, she revealed earlier in the week that she’s launching a YouTube channel where she plans to spill plenty of tea about her reality television experiences. Hannah’s supporters are dying to hear what she has to share and everybody’s thrilled to see her looking so happy these days.