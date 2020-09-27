Natalie Martinez Flaunts Major Cleavage In White While Showing Off Her ‘New Cut’

Actress Natalie Martinez took to Instagram with a new video to show her followers her brand new haircut recently, and they appeared to appreciate her updated style.

In the video, Natalie was in a brightly lit space, with a sheer shade covering a large window, and the camera focused tightly on her. She sat on a piece of furniture that featured a dark cushion, which contrasted with her shirt.

She wore an extremely low-cut white sleeveless silky top that skimmed her breasts. As the The Fugitive actress moved her arms, the garment revealed a generous glimpse of her ample chest. It also showcased her flat stomach. She accessorized with a gold chain that disappeared into the top of her cleavage when she pressed her arms together.

“Be Your Girl” by Teedra Moses played in the background, and Natalie used one hand to fluff her curly, shoulder-length layered brown hair. Her full mane fell from a deep side part to one side, partially obscuring a bit of her forehead and face. While she moved, Natalie had her lips slightly open, and then she slowly closed them, pursing them into a kiss toward the end of the video.

Natalie indicated that she’d gotten a new haircut, and her fans showed her new ‘do a lot of love. More than 70,000 Instagram users viewed the sexy clip, and at least 25,000 hit the “like” button. Over 525 followers also took the time to leave an uplifting comment for her, with many choosing the flame emoji to represent their thoughts.

“Looks HOT! Starting to settle in now after a week. It’s going to get better and better as it gets longer,” a devotee replied, adding two black hearts and several flames.

“Welcome to the short hair club Mamacita! Looking good, Natalie,” a second fan enthused with red heart-eye emoji to complete the comment.

“Stunning! You’re looking very beautiful with the new hair. I adore that look on you, Natalie,” declared a third Instagram user who also included red lips and a heart-eye emoji.

“This is so hot! I love it, and I love you! You are looking natural and beautiful,” a fourth follower wrote, completing the sentiment with a red rose and a blushing smiley.

The new hairdo is a departure from the star’s previous longer look. The Inquisitr reported earlier this summer that Natalie showed off her tresses in a unique photo of herself, flipping her wet mane while wearing a bikini and standing in a gorgeous clear stream.